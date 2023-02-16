New Models

The next Volkswagen Golf GTI will be electric

16 February 2023 - 09:51
Denis Droppa Group motoring editor
The electric Golf may follow styling cues from the VW ID 3 (pictured).
The electric Golf may follow styling cues from the VW ID 3 (pictured).
Image: Supplied

The next generation Golf GTI is set to be electric, bringing an iconic Volkswagen (VW) badge into the battery-powered era.

According to Autocar, which quoted inside sources at VW, the upcoming electric VW ID2 will adopt the Golf name when it goes on sale in 2025. The ID2 was initially mooted as an SUV-like electric alternative to the T-Cross, but will reportedly be launched as a hatchback instead, like the ID3 hatch launched in 2019.

It isn’t known whether the car will replace the petrol-powered Golf 8, which was launched in 2019 or sell alongside it.

Autocar sources said the ID2 will be the first VW based on the MEB-Plus platform, an updated version of today’s MEB electric car structure that features new LFP (lithium iron phosphate) prismatic battery cells and charging speeds of up to 200kW. 

In October 2022, Volkswagen CEO Thomas Schäfer told Autocar the Golf name has huge value and to change the name to something completely different did not make sense.

VW is part of a mass move to electric power by the automotive industry due to growing regulatory moves, including forthcoming bans on sales of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.

By 2035, the world’s major automotive markets — the US, EU, and China — are expected to sell only electric vehicles (EVs), and by 2050, up to 80% of the world’s vehicle sales are expected to be electric.

The VW brand will only produce electric cars in Europe from 2033 and the company’s goal is to dethrone Tesla as the world’s top seller of EVs by 2025.

The ID3 hatch and ID4 SUV will become VW’s first EVs to go on sale in South Africa either late in 2023 or early 2024, according to Steffen Knapp, head of VW passenger cars in South Africa.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

YOU MIGHT ALSO ENJOY

Cool modern-day classics turning 10 in 2023

A lot changes in a decade. The South African new car market was a different space in 2013. Back then, nobody could have predicted how swiftly Chinese ...
Motoring
3 weeks ago

REVIEW | Is the VW Golf R now a little too grown up for its own good?

While SUVs and small hatchbacks enjoy the lion’s share of sales in South Africa these days, the VW Golf remains one of the few survivors of the ...
Motoring
2 months ago

Everything you need to know about buying a used VW Golf 7 GTI

While Volkswagen was not the first manufacturer to use the GTI acronym, many will argue that it made the arrangement of letters famous.
Motoring
10 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. CONSUMER WATCH | Big battle over a rusty Suzuki Jimny Features
  2. The truth about vehicle finance balloon payments Features
  3. WATCH | Keyless car theft and what you can do to prevent it Features
  4. New Ford Ranger Raptor lands in South Africa and here’s the price New Models
  5. New cars are only for the rich now as carmakers rake in profits news

Latest Videos

AKA's family distraught as they mourn the death of AKA
Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage