New Models

New VW Touareg enters final phase of winter testing

23 February 2023 - 09:26 By Motor News Reporter
The updated Volkswagen Touareg will debut this year.
The updated Volkswagen Touareg will debut this year.
Image: Supplied

Volkswagen is conducting final winter tests on its new Touareg close to the Arctic Circle.

This year the car-maker will launch the Touareg with comprehensive technical and visual updates. The Touareg R test fleet is completing its final development miles in the Swedish Lapland.

The rear and front of the luxury SUV have been redesigned and the chassis has been further developed for more comfort and dynamism.

It retains the permanent all-wheel drive set-up and drivetrains, and among new features expected are new IQ.LIGHT HD matrix headlights with an LED light strip integrated between them. These lamps are brighter thanks to a total of 38,400 micro LEDs, while 19,200 micro-LEDs are distributed over the headlights on each side of the vehicle. 

The new model will also be the first with an illuminated VW logo at the rear. Since January 2023, the Volkswagen badge lit up in red and is now permitted in Europe. Previously the shining brand logo was allowed only in markets such as China or the US.

The large and luxurious driver-orientated cockpit gains wireless smartphone connectivity, and the volume buttons return to analogue guise. Picture: SUPPLIED
The large and luxurious driver-orientated cockpit gains wireless smartphone connectivity, and the volume buttons return to analogue guise. Picture: SUPPLIED

A roof load sensor is now used, which is networked with the chassis electronics. If a roof box is installed, the sensor recognises this and passes this information on to assistance systems such as the ESC which then increases the driving stability.

The standard steel spring running gear and the optional two-chamber air suspension running gear have also been given a new set-up to achieve an even larger bandwidth between maximum comfort and optimum performance.

Inside, the Touareg is equipped with a 38.1cm Innovision digital display with lane-precise navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The multifunction steering wheel has analogue elements such as volume control in the centre console, reversing the highly criticised capacitive volume toggle switch. Other enhancements include softer armrests and centre console panels.

Volkswagen SA confirms that the new Touareg will be in dealerships during the fourth quarter of 2023.

BMW X5 M and X6 M Competition updated for 2023

BMW has revealed updated X5 M and X6 M Competition models that sport refreshed interiors, sharper exterior styling and a host of subtle powertrain ...
Motoring
22 hours ago

Everything we know about Tesla's Project Highland

Tesla plans to slow production at its Shanghai plant in the last week of February to prepare for building a revamped version of its Model 3 sedan, ...
Motoring
1 week ago

The next Volkswagen Golf GTI will be electric

The next generation Golf GTI is set to be electric, bringing an iconic Volkswagen (VW) badge into the battery-powered era.
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Why the Ford Cortina bakkie mystique lives on Features
  2. Brace for fuel price increases in March news
  3. Gear up for an epic motorsport festival as the Kyalami 9 Hour returns to Jozi Motorsport
  4. New Ford Ranger Raptor lands in South Africa and here’s the price New Models
  5. BMW X5 M and X6 M Competition updated for 2023 New Models

Latest Videos

Cape Town's homeless encampments set for eviction
Government takes up massive chunk of Eskom's debt