5 Loaded with specs and features
The standard specification on the GR-S Hybrid is substantial and includes keyless entry, power-adjustable and auto-retractable exterior mirrors, all-round one-touch power windows, LED lighting units, cruise control, TFT multi-information display, dual-zone climate control, reverse camera, park-distance control (PDC), rain-sensing wipers, LED interior illumination and a touchscreen infotainment system with CarPlay/Android Auto.
6 Comprehensive safety and security
The GR-S is equipped with Toyota Safety Sense: a suite of active safety aids including adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, lane-trace assist and pre-collision system. The model also features ABS, VSC, EBD, hill-assist and brake-assist systems, as well as passive safety aids such as ISOFIX and side, curtain, driver, passenger and driver knee airbags.
Finally, Toyota also announced that the Xi and Xs models of its Corolla Cross range will be receiving upgrades to their convenience specification. The move is in response to feedback from customers and will apply to petrol and hybrid variants of the models.
Xi models will now feature LED headlamps, replacing the previous halogen lamps, while the hybrid models will receive blue headlamp inserts. On the interior, Xi models now have an eight-inch touchscreen display audio system with six speakers, a reverse camera and a revised speedometer design. A 4.2-inch TFT multi-information display is also standard. Xs models benefit from a front armrest with added cup-holder functionality.
Six things to know about the new Toyota Corolla Cross GR-S Hybrid
Image: Supplied
The Corolla Cross GR-S Hybrid, the latest addition to Toyota's popular Corolla Cross line-up, is now available in SA. This flagship model comes locked and loaded with several exterior and interior design enhancements, as well as tweaks to the ride, handling and powertrain.
Here are six things you need to know about it.
1 An eye-catching exterior
The GR-S Hybrid features bespoke exterior design elements, including a revised front grille design finished in gloss black, a gloss black lower apron with signature "GR Mesh", vertical air ducts that incorporate compact fog lamp units, a strong horizontal crossbar and a large Toyota insignia. The model also boasts black exterior mirrors paired with a black roof and black roof rails to create a sporty bi-tone design. At the rear, the car features a black roof spoiler, black tailgate trim and blacked-out rear diffuser. The GR-S Hybrid package is completed with three bold exterior hues that match the GR brand colours: Arizona Red Bi-Tone, Chromium Silver Bi-Tone and Glacier White Bi-Tone.
2 Fresh interior design
The new GR-S Hybrid interior features stylish black leather trim throughout, with GR embossing on the front headrests, red contrast stitching and perforation, red accent stripe on the instrument panel and piano-black surface detailing. The model also comes with a three-spoke steering wheel with red stitching and piano-black inserts.
Image: Supplied
3 Enhanced driving dynamics
The GR-S Hybrid comes with new shock absorbers and revised coil springs. The car is supplemented by a new brushless motor-power steering module (EPS) to deliver more responsive handling, steering wheel feedback and cornering prowess. The model also features 18-inch black alloy wheels shod with 225/50 R18 tyres.
4 Engine and drivetrain
The GR-S Hybrid powertrain features the firm's proven 1.8l 2ZR-FXE Atkinson cycle petrol engine, coupled with a CVT transmission with seven pre-programmed "steps" and a "manual" mode. The car has a system output of 90kW, with the electric motor offering up to 53kW and 163Nm. The hybrid model boasts an impressive fuel index of 4.3l/100km on the combined cycle, with CO2 emissions registering a modest 98g/km. The towing capacity is rated at 400kg for braked and unbraked.
Image: Supplied
5 Loaded with specs and features
The standard specification on the GR-S Hybrid is substantial and includes keyless entry, power-adjustable and auto-retractable exterior mirrors, all-round one-touch power windows, LED lighting units, cruise control, TFT multi-information display, dual-zone climate control, reverse camera, park-distance control (PDC), rain-sensing wipers, LED interior illumination and a touchscreen infotainment system with CarPlay/Android Auto.
6 Comprehensive safety and security
The GR-S is equipped with Toyota Safety Sense: a suite of active safety aids including adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, lane-trace assist and pre-collision system. The model also features ABS, VSC, EBD, hill-assist and brake-assist systems, as well as passive safety aids such as ISOFIX and side, curtain, driver, passenger and driver knee airbags.
Finally, Toyota also announced that the Xi and Xs models of its Corolla Cross range will be receiving upgrades to their convenience specification. The move is in response to feedback from customers and will apply to petrol and hybrid variants of the models.
Xi models will now feature LED headlamps, replacing the previous halogen lamps, while the hybrid models will receive blue headlamp inserts. On the interior, Xi models now have an eight-inch touchscreen display audio system with six speakers, a reverse camera and a revised speedometer design. A 4.2-inch TFT multi-information display is also standard. Xs models benefit from a front armrest with added cup-holder functionality.
Image: Supplied
Pricing for the 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross range is as follows:
1.8 Xi CVT: R381,200
1.8 XS CVT: R414,300
1.8 XR CVT: R451,300
1.8 XS HEV: R442,800
1.8 XR HEV: R480,200
1.8 CVT GR-S: R466,800
1.8 HEV GR-S: R495,200
Pricing includes a standard three-year/100 000km warranty and 90,000km service plan. The Hybrid battery carries an eight-year/195,000km warranty.
READ MORE:
Updated 2023 Hyundai Palisade available in Mzansi
WATCH | Everything you need to know about the 2023 Renault Megane R.S
New Volkswagen Amarok: here is the SA pricing
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos