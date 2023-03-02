New Models

International News

BMW teases new all-electric Mini Countryman

02 March 2023 - 08:32
Phuti Mpyane Senior Motoring Correspondent
The new all-electric Mini Countryman is ready to hit the streets later in the year.
Image: Supplied

Mini plans to be fully electric by early 2030 and the new battery-powered Mini Countryman, along with a new all-electric three- and five-door hatchback, will continue this drive.  

The expansion of electromobility is an integral part of the BMW Group’s sustainability strategy. Today, one in five Mini models is already electrified.

It promises the same go-kart sensation but with a large boot and now an electric drivetrain. Picture: SUPPLIED
As the brand’s largest model, the all-electric Mini Countryman leads the new Mini family into an era of locally emission-free electromobility.

Thanks to space-saving components such as the particularly flat high-voltage battery, the Countryman will offer additional space and even greater comfort in the future.

Mini Aceman Concept

Part of a future model mix is the Mini Concept Aceman. It was shown in 2022 and the fully electric concept bridges the space between the Mini Cooper hatches and the Mini Countryman. The Aceman also previews possible future design cues of the brand.

The fully-electric Mini Aceman concept fits below the larger Countryman as a sort of crossover SUV of the Mini five-door hatch. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mini Cooper SE Convertible

Early in 2023, Mini introduced a small batch of Mini Cooper SE Convertibles. The 999 limited-edition vehicles feature a luggage compartment with 160l load volume, remaining unchanged compared with the conventionally powered Mini Convertible, but powered by a 135kW electric motor that accelerates the drop-top from standstill to 100km/h in 8.2 seconds.

The driving range is 201km, and the fully electrically powered roof can be operated up to speeds of 30km/h.

BMW SA’s Hailey Philander says we can expect the electrified Countryman in South Africa sometime late in 2024. It will join the Cooper SE, which is South Africa’s least expensive electric vehicle.

