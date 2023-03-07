Lamborghini has finally dropped a few details about its upcoming Aventador replacement.
Code-named the LB744, this next-generation supercar is to be powered by an all-new 6.5l V12 mid-mounted petrol engine boosted by a trio of three electric motors. While one of these is integrated into the Italian firm's new double-clutch eight-speed transmission, the other two are mounted directly to the front axle, meaning that the LB744 benefits from all-wheel drive. A good thing considering that this power-train makes a combined 745kW.
Now let’s just dwell on that V12 a little while longer because, well, it deserves your attention. Not only because it is naturally aspirated and weighs a mere 218kg (17kg less than the V12 used in the outgoing Aventador) but because it can be revved all the way up to 9,500rpm. In an era of turbochargers and downsizing, this is something worth celebrating.
Lamborghini sheds light on new plug-in hybrid Aventador successor
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Meanwhile, powering the three electric motors is a compact 3.8kWh lithium-ion battery pack built into the central tunnel to help keep the centre of gravity as low as possible and ensure optimal weight distribution. When charged via a normal wall socket, Lamborghini claims that it will go from zero to 100% charge in 30 minutes. It can also be recharged using both regenerative braking and the V12 engine in just six minutes.
Being a plug-in hybrid the LB744 features an electric drive mode giving it zero-emissions capability, however Lamborghini is yet to disclose the driving range this feature will offer. Regardless, the LB744 will huff out 30% less CO2 compared to the Aventador Ultimae.
Performance figures haven’t been mentioned but we expect them to be announced in the coming months, so watch this space for more information about the firm’s new supercar.
