New Models

Lamborghini sheds light on new plug-in hybrid Aventador successor

07 March 2023 - 16:39 By Motoring Reporter
The Lamborghini LB744 is propelled by a V12 petrol engine and three electric motors.
The Lamborghini LB744 is propelled by a V12 petrol engine and three electric motors.
Image: Supplied

Lamborghini has finally dropped a few details about its upcoming Aventador replacement.

Code-named the LB744, this next-generation supercar is to be powered by an all-new 6.5l V12 mid-mounted petrol engine boosted by a trio of three electric motors. While one of these is integrated into the Italian firm's new double-clutch eight-speed transmission, the other two are mounted directly to the front axle, meaning that the LB744 benefits from all-wheel drive. A good thing considering that this power-train makes a combined 745kW. 

Now let’s just dwell on that V12 a little while longer because, well, it deserves your attention. Not only because it is naturally aspirated and weighs a mere 218kg (17kg less than the V12 used in the outgoing Aventador) but because it can be revved all the way up to 9,500rpm. In an era of turbochargers and downsizing, this is something worth celebrating. 

The all-new and naturally-aspirated 6.5l V12 engine will spin to 9,500rpm.
The all-new and naturally-aspirated 6.5l V12 engine will spin to 9,500rpm.
Image: Supplied

Meanwhile, powering the three electric motors is a compact 3.8kWh lithium-ion battery pack built into the central tunnel to help keep the centre of gravity as low as possible and ensure optimal weight distribution. When charged via a normal wall socket, Lamborghini claims that it will go from zero to 100% charge in 30 minutes. It can also be recharged using both regenerative braking and the V12 engine in just six minutes.

Being a plug-in hybrid the LB744 features an electric drive mode giving it zero-emissions capability, however Lamborghini is yet to disclose the driving range this feature will offer. Regardless, the LB744 will huff out 30% less CO2 compared to the Aventador Ultimae.

Performance figures haven’t been mentioned but we expect them to be announced in the coming months, so watch this space for more information about the firm’s new supercar. 

BMW teases new all-electric Mini Countryman

The model, expected in 2023, continues its role as the flagship model designed for larger families
Motoring
5 days ago

Tesla readies revamp of Model Y, code-named 'Juniper'

Tesla is readying a production revamp of its top-selling Model Y, according to three people with knowledge of the plan.
Motoring
6 days ago

WATCH | Everything you need to know about the 2023 Renault Megane R.S

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he tells you everything you need to know about Renault's updated Megane R.S 300 Trophy.
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Rare BMW 333i, Ford Capri Perana heading to auction in March news
  2. Ten underrated cars South Africans should consider Features
  3. How two women plan to conquer Africa in a 1981 Mercedes-Benz 240D Features
  4. South Africa's 25 best selling cars in February news
  5. Six things to know about the new Toyota Corolla Cross GR-S Hybrid New Models

Latest Videos

Wedding couple ‘blessed’ with song by protesters at home affairs amid Nehawu ...
Thuli Madonsela says Advocate Mpofu has reached a new low