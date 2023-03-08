The JAC X200 is one versatile workhorse

The X200's powertrain design boasts wallet-friendly fuel economy, with 240Nm of torque available between 1,800 and 2,000rpm and 80kW at 3,600rpm. This is sent to the rear wheels via a five-speed manual transmission. It offers claimed average fuel consumption of 8.0l/100km (combined cycle) and supports a maximum braked towing mass of 1,250kg.
The X200 benefits from JAC Motors' new heavy-duty ladder-frame chassis stamping and welding treatment process, making it suitably robust for many body applications. Meanwhile, a double-wishbone independent front suspension allows for improved stability, excellent manoeuvrability and solid handling, regardless of the payload.
The X200's elevated driving position allows the driver to see and judge traffic better and improves visibility when parking at loading bays. Its forward-cab design is more practical than a standard bakkie, with an increased load-box size allowing for larger volumes.
The single- and double-cab models feature comfortable synthetic leather seats and headrests, and have ample stowing space to ensure equipment can be safely packed away, creating a safe and comfortable work environment for the driver and passengers.
In terms of safety, the X200 has front and rear crumple zones, ABS brakes, side-impact bars, height-adjustable headlamps and an immobiliser. Remote-controlled central locking with motion lock and an engine that cannot start when the clutch is not engaged further contribute to its safety credentials. Other standard amenities include a radio/CD/MP3 player with Bluetooth, height-adjustable steering wheel and electric windows.
Pricing for the 2023 JAC X200 2.8L TDI forward-cab range is as follows:
1.5-tonne Single-cab CC: R329,900
1.5-tonne Single-cab (A/C) CC: R339,900
1.5-tonne Single-cab DS: R344,900
1.5-tonne Single-cab (A/C) DS: R354,900
1.3-tonne Double-cab (ABS, A/C & E/W) CC: R364,900
1.3-tonne Double-cab (ABS, A/C & E/W) DS: R374,900
Pricing includes a five-year/150,000km warranty and a five-year/60,000km service plan.
Image: Supplied
