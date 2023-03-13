New Models

Chery's premium Omoda brand is set to wow South Africa

13 March 2023 - 18:02 By Motoring Reporter
Built on the Firm's T1X platform, the Omoda C5 will be available from 30 select Chery dealers from mid-April.
Image: Supplied

Chery announced on Monday its new flagship Omoda brand will soon be launched in the South African market.

Similar to what Lexus is to Toyota or Infiniti to Nissan, the Omoda portfolio of vehicles promises to offer increased levels of luxury as well as a more premium look and finish than what you might expect of regular Chery products. 

The striking diamond matrix grille is a key feature of the Omoda C5.
Image: Supplied

“Omoda is a new, modern and luxurious vehicle brand that showcases what can be done when a brand is not hindered by legacy technology or design,” said executive deputy GM of Chery South Africa Tony Liu. 

“Every aspect of this range of products, from vehicle design, performance, technology and driving pleasure, has been designed from a clean slate and will surprise and delight South African motorists.”

Scheduled to go on sale at 30 select dealers from mid-April, the Omoda C5 promises to shake-up the crossover SUV market with its ultra-modern styling that incorporates a bold diamond matrix grille, a rounded glasshouse with imperceptible edges and lines, a wedge-shaped roofline that flows from the bonnet to the pinched rear quarter and the use of thin, arrow-shaped head and tail lamps with next-generation smart LED illumination.

Arrow-shaped tail lamps feature next-generation smart LED illumination.
Image: Supplied

The minimalist interior is equally striking thanks to standard features such as ambient lighting with near infinite colour combinations, a clean centre console design with intelligent interactive switchgear and wireless charging as well as dual integrated 10.25-inch screens that handle both infotainment and driver display duties.

More details and specifications about the Omoda C5 will be unveiled at the end of March.

