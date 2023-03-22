The new 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 is the most powerful American muscle car in the world.
It is the last V8-powered car launched by the 122-year old carmaker before it stops building them at the end of the year, and the power and torque figures produced by the 6.2l supercharged Hemi engine are astonishing.
The two-door coupé produces 671kW when running on regular petrol and a jaw-dropping 764kW using higher octane E85 fuel, together with a burly 1,281Nm of torque.
Both outputs qualify it as the most powerful internal combustion engine car ever sold by a major American car brand.
The 170 in its name is a reference to the alcohol content and proof of E85.
The devilish Dodge is also claimed to be the quickest production car in the world, accelerating from 0-60mph (96km/h) in just 1.66 seconds, while Dodge says it can cover the quarter-mile in 8.9 seconds. That’s over one second quicker than Porsche’s quickest beast, the GT2 RS.
Dodge Demon 170 unveiled as world’s most powerful muscle car
US carmakers muscle up on software, tech to keep horsepower wars going
The rear-wheel drive Dodge is powerful enough to pop a wheelie when accelerating off the line, as the picture shows. This crowd-pleasing feature is aided by a computer-controlled suspension with a Drag Mode setting to optimise the weight transfer as it leaps off the starting line.
The car is an evolution of the limited-edition 602kW Challenger SRT Demon, but every major engine part has been redesigned along with a stronger drive shaft, rear axle housing and half-shafts to get the power to its Mickey Thompson street-legal drag tyres.
For all its supercar-beating abilities the Demon 170 is priced at a relatively affordable $100,361 (R1.85m).
Production will be limited to 3,000 units for the US and 300 for Canada.
