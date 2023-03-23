Proton launches Saga entry-level sedan in South Africa

Proton, the Malaysian brand which returned to South Africa with the X50 and X70 crossovers, has announced a new, more affordable sedan.
The Proton Saga, which is 4,335mm long, 1,690mm wide and 1,515mm high, with a wheelbase of 2,465mm, is aimed squarely at individuals looking at the Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze and Kia Pegas.
Three models are available, all powered by a naturally aspirated 1.3l petrol engine driving the front wheels and producing 70kW and 120Nm. Transmissions are a five-speed manual for the base model or four-speed automatic, while the Premium range-topper gets an auto. Claimed fuel consumption is 6.7l/100km from a 40l tank.
Hydraulic steering wheel, ABS brakes and brake assist are standard, but the Premium also gets traction control, hill-hold assist and hill-descent control. The top model also benefits from front and rear parking sensors, while the entry models get rear sensors only.
All use halogen headlights and the base Saga is perched on 14-inch wheels. The Premium gains 15-inch alloy wheels and LED daytime running lights.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Features on the inside include Bluetooth connectivity, USB ports and a four-speaker system, with the juggernaut getting a seven-inch touchscreen system.
A steering wheel with multi-functionality is exclusive to the Premium, but electric windows, manual air conditioning and cloth upholstery are standard across the range.
Safety features for all derivatives include two front airbags and all models are sold with a five-year/150,000km warranty. Service plans are optional.
Pricing:
Proton Saga 1.3l Standard M/T — R199,900
Proton Saga 1.3l Standard A/T — R219,900
Proton Saga 1.3l Premium A/T — R239,900
