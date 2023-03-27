Safety upgrades available include the collision mitigation system (with pre-collision assist, dynamic brake support, forward collision warning and automated emergency braking), post-impact braking, lane keep assist and automatic high-beam headlight activation.
Pricing for the new Ford Ranger Single Cab and SuperCab line-up is as follows:
Single Cab
- 2.0l SiT XL 4x2 six-speed manual: R464,200;
- 2.0l SiT XL 4x2 six-speed automatic: R477,800;
- 2.0l SiT XL 4x4 six-speed manual: R531,300; and
- 2.0l SiT XL 4x4 six-speed automatic: R545,000.
SuperCab
- 2.0l SiT XL 4x2 six-speed manual: R485,400;
- 2.0l SiT XL 4x2 six-speed automatic: R499,900;
- 2.0l SiT XL 4x4 six-speed automatic: R542,900;
- 2.0l SiT XLT 4x2 six-speed automatic: R547,100;
- 2.0l BiT XLT 4x4 10-speed automatic: R688,900; and
- 2.0l BiT Wildtrak 4x4 10-speed automatic: R772,800.
Pricing includes a four-year/120,000km warranty, four-year/unlimited distance roadside assistance package and a five-year/unlimited distance corrosion warranty. Customers have the option of purchasing service or maintenance plans of up to eight years or 165,000km. The warranty can be extended up to seven years or 200,000km, while the roadside assistance package can be extended for an additional one or two years.
New Ford Ranger Single and SuperCab models now available in Mzansi
Image: Supplied
Ford's hotly anticipated new-generation Ranger Single Cab and SuperCab models are now available to purchase in South Africa and are aimed at those seeking a little extra workhorse utility.
At the time of writing Ford is offering four XL Single Cab models, available with a choice of 4x2 or 4x4 drivetrains and six-speed manual or automatic transmissions. No matter which you choose, all are powered by a 2.0l single-turbo four-cylinder diesel engine producing 125kW and 405Nm of torque — enough to deal with most heavy loads.
A locking rear differential is also included as standard to aid traction in difficult off-road terrain.
Image: Supplied
All XL models feature 16-inch alloy wheels in “Sparkle Silver” fitted with locking wheel nuts, along with a body-colour front bumper and black rear bumper. A towbar is optional, while Ford’s innovative lift assistance for the tailgate greatly improves ease of use.
Power adjustable mirrors are fitted as standard along with cloth seats, full carpets, all-weather rubber mats for the driver and passenger and a 12-volt socket in the centre console bin.
Customers also have the option of choosing from five XL Upgrade Packs to suit their unique requirements. These packs provide an extensive range of cosmetic and functional enhancements including chrome trim, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rear-view camera with park distance sensors, cruise control and 17-inch rims with either all-terrain or all-season tyres.
The specially developed off-road pack ups the Ranger's bund-bashing ante with steel underbody protection for the front, engine and transfer case, a plastic fuel tank guard as well as 17-inch alloy wheels fitted with all-terrain tyres for extra traction.
Image: Supplied
Fitted with additional storage space behind the front seats accessible by rear-hinged doors, the SuperCab line-up consists of six derivatives. Customers can pick between an XL 4x2 with either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission or a more capable XL 4x4 mated exclusively to a latter. XL SuperCabs feature the same specification as their XL Single Cab siblings and can be similarly customised with the optional XL Upgrade Packs.
Exclusive to the SuperCab is the optional XLT specification that adds a higher level of style and luxury to the mix. Standout design features include Ford’s distinctive C-clamp LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights, front grille with a chrome centre bar as well as body-colour treatment for the mirrors, door handles and rear bumper.
A hard-wearing spray-in bed liner with integrated 12-volt power socket adds further practicality to the load compartment. The XLT is also equipped with side steps and a towbar as standard.
Image: Supplied
Hop inside the cabin and you'll discover additional niceties, including smart keyless entry and a push-button start system, premium cloth seats with six-way adjustment for both the driver and passenger and a leather-trimmed gearshift lever. The side mirrors are electrically adjustable, while the power-operated front windows can be opened or closed via the remote with the global open/close function.
Additional safety and convenience features on the XLT include an electrochromatic interior mirror, rain-sensing windscreen wipers, a rear-view camera with front and rear parking sensors and cruise control.
From launch the XLT SuperCab will be available in 125kW/405Nm 2.0l single-turbo 4x2 guise with a six-speed automatic transmission, or with the more powerful 154kW/500Nm 2.0l bi-turbo diesel engine matched to 4x4 and Ford’s advanced 10-speed automatic.
Six “Upgrade Packs” are available on the XLT series, which allow for a generous scope of customisation. A styling pack is available with black treatment for the front grille, mirrors and door handles as well as the addition of a black sports bar, painted accent colours for the front and rear bumpers and fog lamp bezels.
A choice of 17- and 18-inch alloy sport wheels are available, along with an off-road underbody protection kit which is packaged with 17- or 18-inch rims and all-terrain tyres.
The interior upgrades comprise dual-zone climate control, wireless charging pad, embedded navigation for the SYNC 4 infotainment system, partial leather seats and auxiliary accessory switches mounted in the roof.
Image: Supplied
Pricing includes a four-year/120,000km warranty, four-year/unlimited distance roadside assistance package and a five-year/unlimited distance corrosion warranty. Customers have the option of purchasing service or maintenance plans of up to eight years or 165,000km. The warranty can be extended up to seven years or 200,000km, while the roadside assistance package can be extended for an additional one or two years.
