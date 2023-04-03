New Models

This is how much the updated VW Polo Vivo GT will set you back

03 April 2023 - 08:25 By Motoring Reporter
Nimble handling comes courtesy a lowered (-15mm) sports chassis.
Nimble handling comes courtesy a lowered (-15mm) sports chassis.
Image: Supplied

The ever-popular Volkswagen Polo Vivo GT has been treated to a subtle cosmetic refresh that includes various exterior and interior styling tweaks.

Riding on a set of 17-inch 'Mirabeau' alloy wheels, this flagship Vivo model gets silver mirror caps as well as new GT decals on the rear hatch and front doors. A single chrome-tipped exhaust tailpipe is standard while new Wild Cherry Red metallic paint is optional.

A black roof spoiler, chunky 17-inch alloys and redesigned GT logos impart a cheeky demeanour.
A black roof spoiler, chunky 17-inch alloys and redesigned GT logos impart a cheeky demeanour.
Image: Supplied

For a sportier interior look the cloth seat inserts and stitch colours have been changed from blue to red. You'll also find new grey stitching on the gear lever and handbrake ties while the floor mats have been jazzed up with exclusive GT embroidery. Finishing things off in style are front sport seats, aluminium-look pedals and an anthracite headliner. 

Standard features include Volkswagen's Safety Package and Lights and Vision Package. 

Seat insert and stitch colours have been changed from blue to red.
Seat insert and stitch colours have been changed from blue to red.
Image: Supplied

Powering the Vivo GT is the marque's tried and tested 1.0l three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine making 81kW and 200Nm of torque. It comes paired exclusively to a six-speed manual transmission. Volkswagen has not quoted an official 0-100km/h time but with your right foot pinned this little hatchback will run up to a claimed 196km/h. Meanwhile fuel consumption across the combined cycle measures in at just 4.6l/100km. 

Pricing for the new Volkswagen Polo Vivo GT starts at R332,800. This includes a standard three-year/120,000km warranty. A maintenance plan is available as a cost option. 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

FIRST DRIVE | New Toyota Fortuner lands in SA and here is the pricing

A catamaran-inspired design and a cabin tweak for SA’s best-selling midsize SUV
Motoring
5 days ago

New Ford Ranger Single and SuperCab models now available in Mzansi

Ford's hotly anticipated new-generation Ranger Single Cab and SuperCab models are now available to purchase in South Africa and are aimed at those ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Proton launches Saga entry-level sedan in South Africa

Proton, the Malaysian brand which returned to South Africa with the X50 and X70 crossovers, has announced a new, more affordable sedan.
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | New Toyota Fortuner lands in SA and here is the pricing New Models
  2. How the latest rate hike affects your car premiums news
  3. REVIEW | Why the Mercedes-Benz S500 isn't the best luxury deal in town Reviews
  4. SA's Brad Binder wins Argentina MotoGP sprint from 15th on grid Motorsport
  5. REVIEW | Impressive BAIC Beijing X55 is priced to sell Reviews

Latest Videos

Steenhuisen, Zille secure top spots at DA congress
Slide tackling hero explains how he stopped alleged thief