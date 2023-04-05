New Mini Countryman will be all-electric and made in Germany

With its overall length increased by 130mm to 4,429mm, the next generation Mini Countryman offers more space and comfort for its occupants when compared to the outgoing model. A taller profile (up 60mm to 1,613mm) frees up more headroom.
Sustainability is one of the biggest buzzwords in the automotive world and Mini ensured the new Countryman is environmentally friendly in its driving capabilities and manufacturing process. Consequently, this all-electric crossover is made with up to 70% secondary aluminium and its surfaces, including the dashboard and floor, are made of recycled polyester obtained from PET bottles and carpet remnants. This high-quality and colourful material reduces CO2 emissions along the value chain by up to 85%, emphasising the brand's focus on minimising its ecological footprint.
The new Countryman is expected to debut at the Munich Motor Show in September. It will be produced at BMW Plant Leipzig, making it the first Mini to be made in Germany.
Mini is expanding its range of electric models with the next generation Countryman that will debut later this year. With its five doors and versatile interior, this electric crossover promises to be a stylish and spacious everyday companion that offers sure-footed driving performance off the beaten track thanks to an optional all-wheel drive system.
According to Mini, the entry-level Countryman E will be powered by a single front electric motor making 140kW while the flagship Countryman SE ALL4 will benefit from a motor on each axle and a total system output of 230kW. A battery capacity of 64.7kWh provides a maximum estimated driving range of about 450km, which makes the Countryman suitable for city centres and long distance treks into the countryside.
