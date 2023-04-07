New Models

WATCH | Ignition TV unpacks the 2023 Jeep Avenger

07 April 2023 - 09:00 By Ignition TV

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he takes a closer look at the new Jeep Avenger.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor

Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she tests the wild new Ford Ranger Raptor.
Motoring
23 hours ago

WATCH | Can a seatbelt mechanism stand up to an AK-47?

Ever wondered how automotive components would stand up to semi-automatic rifle fire?
Motoring
4 days ago

WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide

Join the Buyer's Guide team as they investigate whether the Jeep Patriot is a true compact SUV bargain. They also look at used double cab bakkies and ...
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Here are South Africa’s top selling cars in March news
  2. New Toyota Vitz replaces Agya in South Africa. Here is the pricing New Models
  3. Massive diesel price decrease for April, but petrol is a mixed bag news
  4. Fresh new models launching in Mzansi this April New Models
  5. Amsterdam makes a new push to keep cars out news

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha surprised by investigators for unpaid Mercedes purchase
WATCH | Government clarifies termination of State of Disaster on energy