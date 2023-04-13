The distinctive Bentley matrix grille features a painted #7 in Arctic white, combining the race-winning number of 2003 with the painted radiators of the Bentleys that won Le Mans five times between 1924 and 1930.
A 2003 wreath welcome lamp ushers occupants into a motorsport-inspired cockpit trimmed in Beluga hide. Performance-bred napped Dynamica fabric covers the seats, while the interior’s monochrome colour scheme is complemented by contrast seat stitching and seat belts.
Bespoke details include Speed 8 sill plates and six-wreath tread plates that greet occupants on entering the interior. The fascia displays the six-wreath emblem inlaid into high-gloss carbon fibre, marking each of the victories recorded by Bentley at Le Mans between 1924 and 2003.
The Le Mans Collection Continental GT and GTC are both powered by Bentley’s 6.0l W12 TSI engine, delivering outputs of 485kW and 900Nm, respectively. That’s good for a top speed of 335km/h and 0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds.
The car rides on active air suspension. optional carbon ceramic brakes, variable electronic stability control, all-wheel steering, and an electronic limited slip differential further bolster the vehicles’ agility.
Bentley Motors took its first Le Mans title in 1924 and won four more times over the next six years.
The British luxury carmaker returned in 2001 with the EXP Speed 8, the start of a three-year programme targeting a sixth outright victory. On June 15 2003, Bentley’s two works Speed 8s finished first and second. Car #7 of Guy Smith, Tom Kristensen and Rinaldo Capello covered 377 laps at an average speed of 214.33km/h, followed by the #8 of Johnny Herbert, Mark Blundell and David Brabham.
New Bentley Continental Le Mans Collection celebrates a race-winning legacy
To mark the 20th anniversary of Bentley’s sixth victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and 100 years since the first running of the legendary race, Bentley is creating limited editions of the Continental GT Coupé and Continental GTC convertible.
The Le Mans Collection includes unique exterior and interior details that echo the design of the Speed 8 that scored a one-two finish in the 2003 Le Mans race.
All models in the collection feature Bentley’s rotating display that offers drivers the choice between the main 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, a set of three analogue gauges (outside air temperature, a compass and a chronometer) or a book-matched piece of veneer.
In place of the standard central dial is a vitrine displaying an engine valve from the 4.0l twin-turbo V8 of the 2003 Le Mans-winning Bentley Speed 8. The engine was removed after the race and preserved, and now 24 of the 32 valves from the engine have been bisected to create 48 artefacts for this exclusive collection of ultimate Grand Tourers.
The standard 12-hour analogue clock is replaced by a digital clock with a bespoke 24-hour dial design.
The cars are finished in Verdant green, with a Moonbeam racing stripe across the bonnet (and Coupé roof). The Blackline specification is a nod to the black-and-green livery of the Speed 8, while the carbon-fibre body components are finished in black with a subtle pinstripe in Moonbeam.
Beluga black is also chosen for the lower front bumper, wing mirror caps and rear “horseshoe” area beneath the boot-lid spoiler, while black, 22-inch 10-spoke wheels shroud powerful carbon ceramic brakes and red brake calipers.
