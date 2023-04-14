Porsche has dropped some teaser pics of its new facelifted Cayenne luxury SUV due to make its public debut at the Shanghai Auto Show on April 18. And from what we can see (and as we expected), the new Cayenne comes out swinging with a revised front end heavily influenced by the German marque's all-electric Taycan. It gets a fresh set of LED headlamps incorporating the brand's signature four-element light design. There's also a new front bumper with redesigned intake grilles and LED light strips.
The second photograph gives us a glimpse of the Cayenne's interior that debuts the new Porsche Driver Experience cockpit design incorporating a new free-standing 12.6-inch curved digital instrument cluster display. There's also a small-diameter multifunction steering wheel based on the one used in the 911 sports car that, among other things, houses the rotary driving mode switch for selecting Normal, Offroad, Sport and Sport Plus modes. The gear selector knob has been relocated from the centre console to the right of the steering wheel between the instrument cluster and the central display.
The centre of the dashboard is dominated by the firm's new-generation high-resolution 12.3-inch touchscreen that controls the latest Porsche Communication Management (PCM) infotainment system. Compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the driver can use this system to operate numerous driving and comfort functions as well as the standard online navigation and multimedia functions.
New Porsche Cayenne teased before Shanghai unveiling
Image: Supplied
Porsche has dropped some teaser pics of its new facelifted Cayenne luxury SUV due to make its public debut at the Shanghai Auto Show on April 18. And from what we can see (and as we expected), the new Cayenne comes out swinging with a revised front end heavily influenced by the German marque's all-electric Taycan. It gets a fresh set of LED headlamps incorporating the brand's signature four-element light design. There's also a new front bumper with redesigned intake grilles and LED light strips.
The second photograph gives us a glimpse of the Cayenne's interior that debuts the new Porsche Driver Experience cockpit design incorporating a new free-standing 12.6-inch curved digital instrument cluster display. There's also a small-diameter multifunction steering wheel based on the one used in the 911 sports car that, among other things, houses the rotary driving mode switch for selecting Normal, Offroad, Sport and Sport Plus modes. The gear selector knob has been relocated from the centre console to the right of the steering wheel between the instrument cluster and the central display.
The centre of the dashboard is dominated by the firm's new-generation high-resolution 12.3-inch touchscreen that controls the latest Porsche Communication Management (PCM) infotainment system. Compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the driver can use this system to operate numerous driving and comfort functions as well as the standard online navigation and multimedia functions.
Image: Supplied
A new integrated 10.9-inch passenger display will be available on the new Cayenne and when fitted allows the front passenger to access the SUV's media and navigation system. Thanks to the implementation of a special foil in the screen's construction, the driver is unable to see the passenger display when behind the steering wheel, allowing the front passenger to safely watch video content without causing unwanted distraction.
Other notable upgrades include a cooled inductive charging pad that allows optimised charging power of up to 15W, four USB-C ports (two front, two back) and a GPS-controlled recirculation system that automatically activates in polluted ares or in tunnels.
The world premiere of the new Cayenne will be broadcast on newstv.porsche.com from 4.20am CEST on April 18.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Omoda launched in South Africa with eye catching prices
New Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadifogolio 100th Anniversary models break cover
The Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang is coming to Mzansi
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos