The new Suzuki Eeco is an affordable panel van that can

Suzuki has launched its Eeco panel van in South Africa. Measuring 3,675mm long and 1,475mm wide, this compact load-lugger is ideal for zipping through crowded streets and squeezing into the tightest of loading bays. Despite its neat proportions, the Eeco features a generous cargo bay that's 1,620mm long, 1,300mm wide and 1,070mm tall. According to Suzuki, this is enough to swallow a full-sized South African pallet. The van further boasts a certified load-carrying capacity of 615kg (including two passengers and a full tank of fuel).

The load bay is accessible via a large roof-to-bumper rear door that opens upwards and two side sliding doors that can be operated independently. Both side doors are fitted with child-locks, which prevent accidental opening from inside when carrying loose items.