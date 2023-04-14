The new Suzuki Eeco is an affordable panel van that can
Suzuki has launched its Eeco panel van in South Africa. Measuring 3,675mm long and 1,475mm wide, this compact load-lugger is ideal for zipping through crowded streets and squeezing into the tightest of loading bays. Despite its neat proportions, the Eeco features a generous cargo bay that's 1,620mm long, 1,300mm wide and 1,070mm tall. According to Suzuki, this is enough to swallow a full-sized South African pallet. The van further boasts a certified load-carrying capacity of 615kg (including two passengers and a full tank of fuel).
The load bay is accessible via a large roof-to-bumper rear door that opens upwards and two side sliding doors that can be operated independently. Both side doors are fitted with child-locks, which prevent accidental opening from inside when carrying loose items.
Separated from the cargo hold by a steel grid partition, the front cabin of the Eeco is best described as no-nonsense utilitarian with two vinyl-wrapped bucket seats and manual-wind windows. Even parts of the floor are exposed metal. Still, Suzuki has managed to build in niceties such as manual air-conditioning, a digital instrument cluster with a basic on-board computer, a 12-volt power socket plus two speakers and an antenna in preparation for a radio. Rear parking sensors are fitted as standard fare, as are active safety features such as ABS brakes (with EBD), electronic stability control and dual front airbags.
Powering the Eeco and accessible by folding up the driver's seat is the Japanese firm's trusty K12N 1.2l four-cylinder petrol engine making 59kW at 6,000rpm and 104Nm at 3,000rpm. This is sent to the front wheels via a five-speed manual transmission.
As to be expected, this van has simple but robust underpinnings with Macpherson strut front suspension and a three-link rigid rear axle suited to carrying heavy loads. Riding on 13-inch steel wheels the Eeco sports a generous 160mm of ground clearance. In terms of exterior hues you can have this little Suzuki in any colour you want as long as it's white.
Pricing? You're looking at R199,900. This includes a three-year/100,000km warranty.