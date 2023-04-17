After confirmation in May 2022 of a zero-emission model line, British carmaker Ineos announced on Monday that it is developing its brand new electric 4X4 vehicle in conjunction with industry-leading automotive supplier, Magna.
Based in Aurora, Canada, Magna has been instrumental in the series engineering and development the newly launched Grenadier.
According to Ineos this all-electric off-roader will be smaller than the Grenadier and offer similar off-road capability. It will be produced at Magna’s Graz facility in Austria from 2026 and go through a rigorous testing programme on the nearby Schöckl mountain range.
“This is an exciting moment for the brand,” says Ineos CEO Lynn Calder.
“Our all new electric 4X4 will be zero emission while offering customers exceptional off-road capability, without compromising on-road comfort or performance.”
Ineos charging up to release new all-electric 4x4 in 2026
