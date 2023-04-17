The GLC 220d 4Matic kicks out 145kW and 440Nm and is good for 0-100km/h in eight seconds and a top speed of 219km/h. Next up is the GLC 300d 4Matic that delivers a bit more punch with 198kW and 550Nm at its disposal. According to Mercedes-Benz it will dash from zero to 100km/h in 6.3 seconds and achieve a VO2 Max of 243km/h. Available later in the year, the petrol-powered GLC 300 4Matic makes 190kW and 400Nm. Expect 0-100km/h in 6.2 seconds and maximum speed of 240km/h. Quick enough for most then.
New Mercedes-Benz GLC local pricing announced
Image: Supplied
After making its debut in Europe last year, the Mercedes-Benz GLC has arrived in South Africa sporting more assertive styling and a lot more technology.
Going up against the likes the of the BMW X3, Audi Q5, Volvo XC60 and Lexus NX in the premium, medium-sized SUV segment, the new second-generation GLC makes a bold statement with a menacing front end distinguishable by redesigned headlamp clusters that connect directly to the radiator grille to emphasise the vehicle's increased track. The Avantgarde trim line is included as standard, which bolts on a sporty single-blade radiator grille marrying a matte grey louvre with an eye-catching chrome surround. A similar chrome finish is also applied to the window surrounds and front/rear skid-plates.
Image: Supplied
Longer and lower than the outgoing model, the new GLC can be fitted with a selection of alloy wheels ranging in size from 18- to 20-inches. Running boards are optional and on AMG Line models the protective wheel arch liners can be painted the same colour as the vehicle. At the rear you'll find new two-section taillights with a 3D-look lens design.
Dig into the cabin and you'll experience a deep sense of déjà vu as the cockpit of the new GLC is a dead ringer for the one doing duty inside the C-Class. This means a large, angled central display and triple ventilation slots on the upper-middle fascia. Infotainment duties are handled by an 11.9-inch touchscreen running the German firm's latest Mbux operating system while tech advancements include an improved “Hey Mercedes” voice assistant that has become more capable of dialogue and learning. Drivers can monitor key vehicle information via a 12.3-inch digital display behind the steering wheel. Smartphone integration and inductive charging is standard in Avantgarde Line models as is a selection of cabin surface veneers, including real aluminium, open-pore woods and Nappa leather.
Image: Supplied
As to be expected, Mercedes-Benz is offering a tempting array of optional extras, including an enhanced climate control with Energising air control and Balance, upgraded ambient lighting, a new panoramic sliding sunroof with a slimmer cross-strut and multi-contour seats with extended massage functionality. When fitted with the optional 360° camera system, customers can also benefit from the new “transparent bonnet” that shows a virtual view under the front of the vehicle, including the front wheels and their position.
From launch the new GLC will be available in a choice of three models, all of which come fitted with 2.0l four-cylinder turbo engines mated exclusively to the firm's 9G-tronic automatic transmission and 4Matic all-wheel drive system. To improve fuel efficiency and add an extra boost of power, a 48V mild hybrid system is also fitted as standard.
Image: Supplied
The GLC 220d 4Matic kicks out 145kW and 440Nm and is good for 0-100km/h in eight seconds and a top speed of 219km/h. Next up is the GLC 300d 4Matic that delivers a bit more punch with 198kW and 550Nm at its disposal. According to Mercedes-Benz it will dash from zero to 100km/h in 6.3 seconds and achieve a VO2 Max of 243km/h. Available later in the year, the petrol-powered GLC 300 4Matic makes 190kW and 400Nm. Expect 0-100km/h in 6.2 seconds and maximum speed of 240km/h. Quick enough for most then.
Those looking to enjoy their GLC off the beaten path can tick the box on the optional Engineering package. Working in conjunction with a long-travel Airmatic air suspension system, it ensures maximum ground clearance regardless of load. Rear axle steering increases off-road manoeuvrability even further, resulting in a truly capable luxury SUV.
Pricing for the new 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC line-up is:
GLC 220d 4Matic: R1,211,220
GLC 300d 4Matic: R1,410,194
GLC 300 4Matic: TBC
Pricing includes a five-year/100,000km service and maintenance plan, as well as CO2 tax.
