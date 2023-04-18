New Models

New Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Inkanyezi headed for Mzansi

18 April 2023 - 12:35 By Motoring Reporter
The new Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Inkanyezi offers improved engine technology and a more luxurious cabin.
Image: Supplied

Mercedes-Benz announced on Tuesday that the new Sprinter Inkanyezi is set to hit South African roads at the end of April.

The Inkanyezi, which was released in 2021, has gained a reputation for being a reliable and durable commuter vehicle, offering safety and comfort for operators and passengers.

Designed with the South African landscape and traveller in mind, the Inkanyezi boasts a seating capacity of up to 22 passengers plus a driver, making it an ideal choice for the taxi industry.

The new Inkanyezi is powered by an updated all-aluminium OM 654 2.0l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine, which is more compact than its predecessor. This new design incorporates all exhaust-gas-cleaning technologies close to the engine, resulting in low heat losses and favourable working conditions.

In addition to its powerful 110kW/360Nm engine, the Inkanyezi has been given a stylish cabin redesign. The seats have been finished with a soft-to-the-touch texture, and the interior now features a dark finish with jet-black window frames, creating a luxurious atmosphere. Passengers will also appreciate the new Bluetooth radio and speaker system, as well as USB ports in each row for charging electronic devices.

The Inkanyezi is also equipped with lightweight parcel shelves on both sides of the van for stowing belongings while the lap belt design has also been remodelled to ensure maximum safety without sacrificing comfort. 

The new Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Inkanyezi starts at R899,992 and comes with a standard two-year/unlimited kilometre warranty. 

