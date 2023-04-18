New Polestar 4 takes aim at Tesla's Model Y

The bold new Polestar 4 was unveiled at the Shanghai Auto Show on Tuesday. Designed to go up against the Tesla Model Y and positioned between the Polestar 2 and Polestar 3 in terms of size and price, this electric performance SUV coupé sees the continuation of certain key design elements first shown by the Polestar Precept concept car in 2020.

This includes the binning of the rear window and the separation of the dual blade front lights with a unique Polestar light signature. According to Polestar the SUV's aerodynamic efficiency is enhanced by its low nose, retractable door handles, flush glazing with frameless windows, rear aero blades and optimised air flow around the rear light bar.