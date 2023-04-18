New Polestar 4 takes aim at Tesla's Model Y
The bold new Polestar 4 was unveiled at the Shanghai Auto Show on Tuesday. Designed to go up against the Tesla Model Y and positioned between the Polestar 2 and Polestar 3 in terms of size and price, this electric performance SUV coupé sees the continuation of certain key design elements first shown by the Polestar Precept concept car in 2020.
This includes the binning of the rear window and the separation of the dual blade front lights with a unique Polestar light signature. According to Polestar the SUV's aerodynamic efficiency is enhanced by its low nose, retractable door handles, flush glazing with frameless windows, rear aero blades and optimised air flow around the rear light bar.
The Polestar 4 is built on Geely's Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) platform, which is also shared with vehicles in the parent company's Lynk & Co brand stable. Measuring 4,839mm in length, 2,139mm in width and 1,544mm in height, the Polestar 4 promises a comfortable and spacious cabin with seating for up to five adults. It's also packed with intriguing features such as adjustable ambient lighting inspired by the solar system and a standard full-length glass roof available with optional electrochromic functionality, allowing for opaque or transparent execution depending on the mood.
The headlining feature, however, has to be the high-definition screen that replaces the rear-view mirror to show a real-time feed from a roof-mounted rear camera. The ensuing image enables a far wider field of view than what can be experienced in most modern cars. The digital feed can be deactivated to allow drivers to see rear occupants if needed.
Meanwhile, the centre of the dashboard is home to a giant landscape-orientated 15.4-inch floating touchscreen that allows quick and intuitive access to the Android Automotive OS infotainment system with Google built in. This means Polestar 4 occupants can experience the benefit of Apps such as Google Assistant, Google Maps and Google Play while on the move. No need to worry, Apple fans, as CarPlay is also supported. In front of the driver and showing key vehicle information is a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster. Over-the-air software updates and sustainable cabin materials (some consisting of 100% recycled PET) are standard while a 12-speaker Harman Kardon audio system is optional.
From launch the Polestar 4 will be available in both single and dual motor configurations, both of which are juiced by sizeable 102 kWh battery packs mounted between the front and rear axles. The single-motor version features a 200kW/343Nm motor driving the rear wheels and preliminary range target of up to 600km. The dual motor model has a lower preliminary range target of up to 560km but whacks out a more substantial 400kW and 686Nm of torque — good enough to set a scorching 0-100km/h time of just 3.8 seconds.
Up to 200kW DC and 22kW AC charging is standard on all versions and the charge lid is motorised. Bi-directional charging is included, with vehicle-to-load capability at launch allowing external devices to draw power from the Polestar 4. A standard heat pump also allows the car to capitalise on ambient heat when preconditioning the cabin and battery.
Finally, customers will be able to customise their Polestar 4 with a variety of different accessory packs. The Plus Pack comprises comfort and technology upgrades, with the Plus Pro Pack adding a colour-coded body execution, the electrochromic glass roof and additional interior illumination. The Nappa Pack can be specified in addition to the Plus Pack, and includes animal welfare-secured Nappa leather upholstery with ventilation, massage and additional headrest speakers for the front seats.
The Pilot Pack includes Pilot Assist and its extended features while the Performance Pack increases the performance look and driving experience of the dual motor version with 22-inch wheels, four-piston Brembo brakes and Polestar Engineered performance chassis tuning for sharper handling. Ticking this box also adds Swedish gold details for the brakes, seat belts and valve caps.
The new Polestar 4 is set to be launched in China in November. A full-scale launch for other global markets including Europe, the US and Asia Pacific, is planned for early 2024. Polestar confirmed that launch pricing will start from $60,000 (roughly R1,089,426).