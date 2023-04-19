New Models

New Suzuki Grand Vitara arrives in South Africa — we have pricing

19 April 2023 - 14:52 By Motoring Reporter
The new Grand Vitara is built on Suzuki's latest generation monocoque TECT-platform. The suspension is tuned for ride comfort.
Image: Supplied

The new Suzuki Grand Vitara has rolled into town with eye-catching design and generous levels of specification. Developed in collaboration with Toyota and built at its Kirloskar factory in India, this crossover SUV focuses on style, technology and ride comfort. 

Viewed in the metal, the new Grand Vitara makes a bold statement with its wide clamshell bonnet (a nod to its long-serving predecessor), large plastic-clad wheel arches filled with 17-inch alloy wheels and functional roof rails that can accommodate additional load-lugging paraphernalia such as bicycle racks. There's also a smart new multilevel radiator grille flanked by three-point LED daytime running lights, below which reside the SUV's automatic LED headlamps recessed in their own dark polycarbonate surrounds.

A thin lightbar links the taillight clusters. The GLX variant benefits from machine-polished alloy wheels.
Image: Supplied

The aft section of the new Grand Vitara is characterised by slender LED taillamps joined by a thin LED light bar that spans the entire width of the upward-opening rear hatch. Separate reverse and turn signal lights clusters adorn the lower edges of the bumper.

From launch Suzuki will offer two model derivatives, starting with the entry-level GL. With its painted 17-inch alloy wheels and black roof rails, this value-packed derivative comes standard with features such as a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system (wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible), reversing camera, automatic climate control, cruise control and a leather multifunction steering wheel. There's also a full-colour TFT display in the instrument cluster for vehicle settings and information.

Move up to the range-topping GLX and you'll be treated to tasty upgrades such as a larger nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 360º view camera, head-up display and inductive smartphone charging. Leatherette seat upholstery is also part of the deal as is interior ambient lighting, additional USB charging ports for rear passengers, a panoramic sunroof, privacy glass and extra speakers for an enhanced audio experience. Exterior modifications come in the form of silver roof rails and machine-polished alloys.

Active safety features are generous on both model derivatives and include six airbags, ABS brakes with emergency brake assist, electronic stability control, hill hold assist and rear parking sensors. ISOFIX, with both top and bottom tethers, are standard across the range.

A 360º view camera system is standard on the GLX.
Image: Supplied

All models are powered by a 1.5l four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine making 77kW and 138Nm of torque. This is sent to the front wheels via either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission. Available exclusively in GLX trim, customers can also opt for the flagship Grand Vitara Hybrid AllGrip that comes fitted with a higher compression 1.5l four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine tuned to deliver 76kW and 137Nm. Boosted by a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, this is distributed to Suzuki's sixth generation AllGrip variable all-wheel drive system via a six-speed automatic gearbox. 

Despite being able to seamlessly adjust the amount of torque sent to each axle depending on real-time road conditions, this version of AllGrip also allows drivers to easily alter its performance by selecting one of four preset modes: Auto, Sport, Snow and Lock. The latter is particularly useful in slippery off-road conditions as it will keep power evenly distributed between all four wheels to ensure the maximum amount of mechanical grip. Further boosting its bundu-bashing credentials is a useful 210mm of ground clearance. 

Whether front-wheel drive or rear-wheel drive, there's a Grand Vitara to suit all budgets.
Image: Supplied

Available at Suzuki dealerships nationwide, pricing for the Grand Vitara is as follows:

1.5 GL manual: R339,900

1.5 GL automatic: R359,900

1.5 GLX manual: R397,900

1.5 GLX automatic: R417,900

1.5 GLX Hybrid AllGrip automatic: R529,900 

Pricing includes a six-year/90,000km service plan and five-year/200,000km warranty.

