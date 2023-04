Toyota announces pricing for all-new Urban Cruiser

Standard active safety features include rear park sensors, ABS brakes with EBD, vehicle stability control, hill hold assist and dual front airbags. ISOFIX tethers are also included. Available only with a five-speed manual gearbox, the Urban Cruiser Xs starts at R329,400.

The flagship Xr model benefits from 17-inch alloy wheels, black roof rails and the option of two-tone paint. Cabin upgrades take the form of cruise control, four loudspeakers (the Xs makes do with two) and four extra airbags bringing the total to six. When equipped with a five-speed manual transmission the Urban Cruiser Xr starts at R347,400. Specify the optional four-speed automatic and it will set you back R369,900.

Now available to order at Toyota dealerships nationwide, all new Urban Cruiser models come with a three-year/100,000km warranty and four-service/60,000km service plan.