Toyota announces pricing for all-new Urban Cruiser

21 April 2023 - 13:59 By Motoring Reporter
The new Toyota Urban Cruiser is based on the Suzuki Grand Vitara. It differentiates itself with a restyled front end.
Image: Toyota

Toyota South Africa has quietly announced local pricing for its new Urban Cruiser range.

Basically a rebadged and (lightly) restyled version of the new Suzuki Grand Vitara that was launched on our shores earlier in the week, the second-generation Urban Cruiser is bigger than the outgoing model and consequently offers a roomier cabin with a bit more luggage space. While the Grand Vitara can be ordered as a mild-hybrid, the Urban Cruiser is available exclusively with a 1.5l four-cylinder petrol engine making 77kW and 138Nm of torque — probably to avoid poaching sales from the Corolla Cross Hybrid.

The rear has also been given a slight makeover. Ground clearance measures 210mm while boot space is 353l.
Image: Toyota

According to Toyota's website the new Urban Cruiser is available in two model variants.

Riding on a set of 17-inch steel wheels with aerodynamic plastic covers, the entry-level Xs derivative sports bi-halogen headlamps with LED daytime running lights, colour-coded door handles and powered side mirrors, LED tail light clusters, a shark-fin radio antenna and a roof spoiler. Inside the cabin you will find standard niceties such as a Toyota Display Audio touchscreen infotainment system (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible), reversing camera, push-button start, automatic air conditioning, electric windows, a sliding front armrest, rear air vents and a urethane multifunction steering wheel.

All new Urban Cruiser models come with a Toyota Display Audio infotainment system. Fabric seats are standard across the range.
Image: Supplied

Standard active safety features include rear park sensors, ABS brakes with EBD, vehicle stability control, hill hold assist and dual front airbags. ISOFIX tethers are also included. Available only with a five-speed manual gearbox, the Urban Cruiser Xs starts at R329,400.

The flagship Xr model benefits from 17-inch alloy wheels, black roof rails and the option of two-tone paint. Cabin upgrades take the form of cruise control, four loudspeakers (the Xs makes do with two) and four extra airbags bringing the total to six. When equipped with a five-speed manual transmission the Urban Cruiser Xr starts at R347,400. Specify the optional four-speed automatic and it will set you back R369,900. 

Now available to order at Toyota dealerships nationwide, all new Urban Cruiser models come with a three-year/100,000km warranty and four-service/60,000km service plan.

