Toyota announces pricing for all-new Urban Cruiser

According to Toyota's website the new Urban Cruiser is available in two model variants.

Riding on a set of 17-inch steel wheels with aerodynamic plastic covers, the entry-level Xs derivative sports bi-halogen headlamps with LED daytime running lights, colour-coded door handles and powered side mirrors, LED tail light clusters, a shark-fin radio antenna and a roof spoiler. Inside the cabin you will find standard niceties such as a Toyota Display Audio touchscreen infotainment system (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible), reversing camera, push-button start, automatic air conditioning, electric windows, a sliding front armrest, rear air vents and a urethane multifunction steering wheel.