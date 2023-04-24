Inside, the cabin features premium leather seats with the Wildtrak logo and contrasting yellow stitching, as well as a dual panel powered Moon Roof and a full-colour 12-inch touchscreen with the latest-generation Sync 4A infotainment system. The Wildtrak also boasts an impressive range of driver assistance technologies, including adaptive cruise control with stop and go, blind spot monitoring with trailer coverage, and lane keeping system with road edge detection. For added prowess in all conditions Ford has added a dedicated off-road Sync screen and a rotary drive modes control that allows drivers to quickly access six settings: normal, eco, tow/haul, slippery, mud and ruts, and sand.
The Everest Wildtrak is powered by a 3.0l V6 turbodiesel engine producing 184kW and 600Nm. It is mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox that delivers power to a permanent four-wheel drive system with an electronically controlled on-demand two-speed electromechanical transfer case. The default driving mode for this system is 4A (automatic), which can be used on and off-road as it constantly varies the flow of torque between the two axles for optimal traction. Based on driving conditions, 4H for four-wheel drive high-range can be selected by simply pushing a button to improve grip and control on loose surfaces, or low-range (4L) for especially steep or rocky tracks where enhanced low-speed control is required. Finally, 2H mode engages only the rear wheels.
Pricing for the new 2023 Ford Everest model derivatives is as follows:
Everest XLT 2.0 BiT 4x2: R832,400
Everest XLT 2.0 BiT 4x4: R896,300
Everest Sport 2.0 BiT 4x2: R918,500
Everest Wildtrak 3.0 V6 4WD: R 1,084,000
Pricing includes four-year/120,000km warranty, four-year/unlimited distance roadside assistance package and five-year/unlimited distance corrosion warranty. Customers have the option of purchasing service or maintenance plans up to eight years or 165,000km.
Ford expands Everest range with four new models including Wildtrak
Image: Supplied
Ford announced on Monday that it is expanding its next-generation Everest range with the addition of four new model derivatives, starting with the entry-level XLT series.
Aimed at those seeking maximum value for money, the Everest XLT is distinguished by a classy chrome finish for the horizontal grille bars, offset against colour-coded treatment in key areas such as the door handles and mirrors. While privacy glass is provided from the rear windows backwards, the XLT shares the same full LED treatment for the daytime running lights, headlamps, fog lights and rear clusters as its higher spec Everest siblings.
Image: Supplied
Interior appointments closely mirror those of the current Everest Sport, which means customers can look forward to standard niceties such as smart keyless entry, a powered tailgate, an eight-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12-inch touchscreen running Ford’s latest Sync 4A infotainment system (wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible). There's also a wireless charging pad, numerous USB-A/C ports as well as 12-volt sockets for the front and third row seats and in the load compartment. All seven seats are covered in partial leather upholstery while the driver's seat features eight-way power adjustment.
Numerous safety systems are included as standard, including front, side and curtain airbags, electronic stability programme, pre-collision assist (with brake support, forward collision warning and automated emergency braking), a lane keeping system (lane keeping alert and aid, road edge detection and driver warning), blind spot information system (with cross traffic alert and trailer coverage), reverse brake assist, hill launch assist, hill descent control (on the 4x4 model), front/rear parking sensors and a reverse camera.
Image: Supplied
Available as either a 4x2 or 4x4, the new Everest XLT is powered by Ford's 154kW/500Nm 2.0l Bi-Turbo diesel engine that comes paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission. The 4x4 model uses a part-time electronic shift-on-the-fly four-wheel drive system, which includes 2H, 4H and 4L modes. A rear differential lock is also fitted as standard as are six selectable drive modes designed to help take the guesswork out of challenging terrains.
In addition to the two new XLT derivatives, Ford has bolstered the Everest Sport offering with a 4x2 model to complement the existing 4x4 version — both of which feature the same proven 2.0l Bi-Turbo diesel engine and 10-speed automatic transmission pairing.
Image: Supplied
Finally, and for the first time ever, the Everest range now benefits from the Wildtrak treatment that has proved so popular on the Ranger line. Ticking this box bolts on a distinctive Wildtrak-specific front grille, painted in a signature Bolder Grey, as well as a unique front bumper design sporting a Super Alloy silver finish and dual recovery points. Other unique touches include raised “Wildtrak” lettering on the bonnet as well as dark grey accent colours applied to the mirror caps, rear bumper and 4x4 scripts on the tailgate.
The exterior design is completed by C-clamp headlights with LED daytime running lights, stand-off roof rails and 20-inch alloy wheels. The Everest Wildtrak also offers customers the option of machine-faced two-tone 20-inch or 18-inch rims with all-terrain tyres.
Image: Supplied
Inside, the cabin features premium leather seats with the Wildtrak logo and contrasting yellow stitching, as well as a dual panel powered Moon Roof and a full-colour 12-inch touchscreen with the latest-generation Sync 4A infotainment system. The Wildtrak also boasts an impressive range of driver assistance technologies, including adaptive cruise control with stop and go, blind spot monitoring with trailer coverage, and lane keeping system with road edge detection. For added prowess in all conditions Ford has added a dedicated off-road Sync screen and a rotary drive modes control that allows drivers to quickly access six settings: normal, eco, tow/haul, slippery, mud and ruts, and sand.
The Everest Wildtrak is powered by a 3.0l V6 turbodiesel engine producing 184kW and 600Nm. It is mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox that delivers power to a permanent four-wheel drive system with an electronically controlled on-demand two-speed electromechanical transfer case. The default driving mode for this system is 4A (automatic), which can be used on and off-road as it constantly varies the flow of torque between the two axles for optimal traction. Based on driving conditions, 4H for four-wheel drive high-range can be selected by simply pushing a button to improve grip and control on loose surfaces, or low-range (4L) for especially steep or rocky tracks where enhanced low-speed control is required. Finally, 2H mode engages only the rear wheels.
Pricing for the new 2023 Ford Everest model derivatives is as follows:
Everest XLT 2.0 BiT 4x2: R832,400
Everest XLT 2.0 BiT 4x4: R896,300
Everest Sport 2.0 BiT 4x2: R918,500
Everest Wildtrak 3.0 V6 4WD: R 1,084,000
Pricing includes four-year/120,000km warranty, four-year/unlimited distance roadside assistance package and five-year/unlimited distance corrosion warranty. Customers have the option of purchasing service or maintenance plans up to eight years or 165,000km.
MORE
Opel Corsa Lite returns to Mzansi
Toyota announces pricing for all-new Urban Cruiser
New Suzuki Grand Vitara arrives in South Africa — we have pricing
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos