The fastest, most dynamic, and technologically advanced Range Rover Sport ever made is set to be unveiled on May 31, as Land Rover announces the launch of the New Range Rover Sport SV. With a focus on modern luxury, the new performance model will feature a limited-edition specification and will initially only be available by invitation.
The Range Rover Sport SV will showcase several innovative technologies, including world-first, sector-first, and Range Rover-first features that will maximise the model's performance potential. Land Rover has promised to release full details of the car on May 31, which will be available to view on their media website, media.landrover.com.
Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
New Range Rover Sport SV launch date confirmed
Image: Supplied
The fastest, most dynamic, and technologically advanced Range Rover Sport ever made is set to be unveiled on May 31, as Land Rover announces the launch of the New Range Rover Sport SV. With a focus on modern luxury, the new performance model will feature a limited-edition specification and will initially only be available by invitation.
The Range Rover Sport SV will showcase several innovative technologies, including world-first, sector-first, and Range Rover-first features that will maximise the model's performance potential. Land Rover has promised to release full details of the car on May 31, which will be available to view on their media website, media.landrover.com.
Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Ford expands Everest range with four new models including Wildtrak
How the BYD Seagull is set to reshape China’s first-car market
Opel Corsa Lite returns to Mzansi
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos