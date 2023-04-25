New Models

New Range Rover Sport SV launch date confirmed

25 April 2023 - 09:02 By Motoring Reporter
The hotly anticipated successor to Range Rover Sport SVR will be called Range Rover Sport SV.
Image: Supplied

The fastest, most dynamic, and technologically advanced Range Rover Sport ever made is set to be unveiled on May 31, as Land Rover announces the launch of the New Range Rover Sport SV. With a focus on modern luxury, the new performance model will feature a limited-edition specification and will initially only be available by invitation.

The Range Rover Sport SV will showcase several innovative technologies, including world-first, sector-first, and Range Rover-first features that will maximise the model's performance potential. Land Rover has promised to release full details of the car on May 31, which will be available to view on their media website, media.landrover.com.

Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.

