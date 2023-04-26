GWM readying fresh new models for South Africa
Chinese car manufacturers are on the offensive, offering South Africans attractive and affordable vehicles. One such brand is Great Wall Motors (GWM). We travelled to their global headquarters in Baoding in China for a first-hand experience of new products.
These models are likely to arrive in South Africa in the near future.
Shanhai Cannon
We’re all accustomed to the GWM P-Series, which came to the market in 2020, giving consumers a well-equipped, stylish bakkie with competitive pricing. GWM is preparing for a second shot at the segment with what is known in China as the Shanhai Cannon (above).
Though the name may be changed for the South African market, the pickup truck is a brawny version of the P-Series. It not only offers a larger frame, but more room in its cabin, which is a few notches up on the luxury scale compared with your average bakkie.
These will be the Shanhai Cannon’s main attractions along with its 3.0-litre, turbocharged V6 petrol engine in the line-up with 260kW and 500Nm. There will also be a 2.4l turbocharged diesel on offer, as well as a hybrid version, but whether this will be offered to the local market is yet to be determined.
Tank 300 and 500
With local medium to large sport utility vehicles in its crosshairs, GWM is launching what’s known as the Tank sub-brand, available in two models: Tank 300 and the larger and swankier Tank 500.
In 300 format, the Tank looks set to lure in Jeep Wrangler-type fanatics with its rugged go-anywhere appearance. Its interior looks equally up to the task but with modern touches such as a dual-combination screen on the dashboard serving as the instrument cluster and infotainment screen. The Tank 300 is available in other regions with a 2.0l turbocharged petrol engine and an electric motor, making it a hybrid. This is likely the specification we’ll be offered when it makes its debut in Mzansi.
For those with a little more money to spend, there will be a larger and more luxurious Tank 500 available. It’s poised to take on the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado. With an imposing appearance, the Tank 500 offers an ultra high-end cabin with comfortable seats and ample room for its passengers.
Though we didn’t have driving privileges in China, we were able to sample the ride from a passenger’s perspective, and can safely say that it delivers comfort and refinement within a well-insulated cabin. It will come paired with a 3.0l V6 petrol engine like the Shanhai pickup, with the same output of 260kW and 500Nm. The Chinese say this sizeable SUV will do the 0-100km/h run in a respectable 7.3 seconds.
ORA
Does the name Good Cat ring any bells? We’re not talking pets here — but a cute compact from Ora, the all-electric arm of the Chinese firm. A few electric variants were unveiled in the Ora brand, but not all will be sold in South Africa. These models include Funky Cat, Lightning Cat and the Good Cat, which we’re set to receive.
Ora’s signature is its retro styling across all models. The Good Cat, however, has a more modern take on this styling approach. It's an urban-purposed hatchback with an electric system that produces 105kW and 210Nm from a 47.8kWh or 59.1kWh battery.
You can expect a respectable range of 400km from the Good Cat, which is sufficient for most city dwellers and their daily commutes or even the odd long trip. This Cat offers a stylish and modern cabin with chrome details and switches all around. We expect it to be one of the more affordable electric vehicles when it lands, with an expected price tag of around R600,000.