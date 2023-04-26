GWM readying fresh new models for South Africa

Tank 300 and 500

With local medium to large sport utility vehicles in its crosshairs, GWM is launching what’s known as the Tank sub-brand, available in two models: Tank 300 and the larger and swankier Tank 500.

In 300 format, the Tank looks set to lure in Jeep Wrangler-type fanatics with its rugged go-anywhere appearance. Its interior looks equally up to the task but with modern touches such as a dual-combination screen on the dashboard serving as the instrument cluster and infotainment screen. The Tank 300 is available in other regions with a 2.0l turbocharged petrol engine and an electric motor, making it a hybrid. This is likely the specification we’ll be offered when it makes its debut in Mzansi.

For those with a little more money to spend, there will be a larger and more luxurious Tank 500 available. It’s poised to take on the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado. With an imposing appearance, the Tank 500 offers an ultra high-end cabin with comfortable seats and ample room for its passengers.

Though we didn’t have driving privileges in China, we were able to sample the ride from a passenger’s perspective, and can safely say that it delivers comfort and refinement within a well-insulated cabin. It will come paired with a 3.0l V6 petrol engine like the Shanhai pickup, with the same output of 260kW and 500Nm. The Chinese say this sizeable SUV will do the 0-100km/h run in a respectable 7.3 seconds.