New Mercedes-Benz E-Class will be the marque's last combustion engine model
Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday launched its last new combustion engine model — the next generation of the E-Class, which will be built in Germany and China and go on sale in Europe in the third quarter of this year.
Follow-up models of the E-Class will be built on a new platform adapted for battery-powered cars, though this generation will already be available as a hybrid.
“Building a battery in retrospectively is always a compromise,” chieftechnology officer Markus Schaefer said at a media round-table.
“We have an all-electric E-Class, and it's the EQE.”
The car features the firm's latest MBUX Hyperscreen infotainment system, rear-seat entertainment and a projection of the Mercedes star in the brake lights, with entertainment options adapted for audiences in markets from Europe to South Korea and China.
It will go on sale in the US by the end of the year and China in early 2024.
Mercedes-Benz is targeting exclusively battery-electric sales globally by 2030, but has caveated this ambition by adding it will only aim to do so “where markets allow”.
Still, the carmaker said in July 2021 it was dropping investment in combustion engine and plug-in hybrid technology by 80% between 2019 and 2026 and investing €40bn (R803.4bn) in electrification between 2022 and 2030.
Other carmakers have begun sounding the death knell on combustion engine models, with Volkswagen announcing the Golf 8 would be the last combustion engine edition of a vehicle which for decades topped Europe's best-seller list.
BMW has kept its options open, not committing to an exit date from combustion engine vehicles. It will stop producing combustion engines in Germany from 2024 but will still produce the cars with engines imported from elsewhere.