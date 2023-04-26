New Models

The JAC T9 is destined to be South Africa's first all-electric bakkie

26 April 2023 - 12:11 By Phuti Mpyane
The new JAC T9 will be available in a variety of power plants including hybrids and electrics.
The new JAC T9 will be available in a variety of power plants including hybrids and electrics.
Image: Supplied

Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group, or JAC Motors, is a Chinese automotive brand that produces vehicles for various segments. Its local operations have focused on the T6 and T8 lifestyle double-cabs, the one-tonner X200 and its double cab cousin, as well as the three-tonne N-Series light trucks it imports.  

The company unveiled the new T9 double-cab bakkie at the Shanghai Motor Show. The bakkie, with a bold grille, is set to shake up the industry with a range of engines on offer, from internal combustion engines (ICE), plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), as well as full battery electric (BEV) variants. It will also be available in 4x2 and 4x4 configurations.

The new model will be introduced in South Africa in the second half of 2023. Initial models will be 4x2 and 4x4 versions powered by a 2.0l four cylinder turbo-diesel engine with a 125kW and 410Nm, and the 2.0l four-cylinder turbo petrol engine with 168kW and 380Nm. Both engines are mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, and are rated to tow 3,500kg.

The BEV and PHEV 4x4 derivatives will follow in 2024. The T9 BEV 4x4 is powered by an 88kWh battery pack, allowing more than 400km per charge. The PHEV 4x4 pairs the 2.0l four-cylinder turbo petrol engine with a 26.8 kWh battery pack. The first quarter of 2025 will see the addition of a 2.5l turbo-diesel derivative.

Features in the cabin include leather-clad seats, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.4-inch infotainment touchscreen.
Features in the cabin include leather-clad seats, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.4-inch infotainment touchscreen.
Image: Supplied

Features in the cabin include leather-clad seats, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment. The T9 is rated with a ride height of 210mm and a payload of 1,000kg. It is based on a third-generation international platform with improved stability and comfort.

Active and passive safety features include autonomous emergency braking, forward collision warning, rear cross-traffic alert, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, tyre pressure monitor, a 360° surround-view camera and seven airbags.

The T9 also boasts a five-star safety rating.

The retail prices of the new T9 will be announced closer to its planned introduction, and it will be offered with a five-year/100,000km warranty, a five-year/100,000km service plan and 24-hour roadside assistance, says Karl-Heinz Göbel, CEO of JAC Motors South Africa.

