French carmaker Alpine will soon unveil a sporty version of the forthcoming Renault 5 EV.
Code-named A290_β (the “β” refers to the beta test used in the software world), this all-electric hot-hatch concept will give us an intriguing first taste of what we can expect from the final production version Alpine says will be ready to hit European streets in 2024.
In the teaser pic provided we can see that the A290_β builds on the already-pleasing proportions of the Renault 5 with a silhouette bolstered by go-faster appendages such as a larger rear-roof spoiler and more chiselled bonnet. Obviously there's still no word on this Alpine's powertrain or performance figures, however we do know that the it will use Renault's front-driven CMF-B EV platform that sports a sophisticated multi-link rear axle.
Designed to go up the Abarth 500e that was unveiled to the press towards the end of last year, Alpine will reveal its racy new A290_β concept in an online presentation on May 9.
Electric Alpine A290_β concept gives a glimpse of watts to come
Image: Supplied
