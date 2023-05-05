New Models

Local Launch

First Drive | Kia Sportage CRDi adds diesel frugality to good looks

The new CRDi models join the petrol line-up, providing more options for Kia’s popular crossover SUV, which now boasts eight models

05 May 2023 - 10:21 By Phuti Mpyane
Phuti Mpyane Senior Motoring Correspondent
The Kia Sportage remains a stunner in GT-Line Plus regardless of whether it's powered by petrol or diesel.
Image: Phuti Mpyane

Eight months after launching the latest and boldest Kia Sportage in petrol guise, the local company has added three new CRDi diesel derivatives, expanding the number of available models to eight.

Three Kia Sportage 1.6 CRDis are now on sale in LX and EX grade walks, unlike their petrol-powered brethren that are also procurable as a trio of sportier GT-Line models. The diesel Sportage is also available in sportier GT-Line Plus specification. 

The new additions are powered by a 1.6l four-cylinder turbodiesel motor mated exclusively to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Outputs are 100kW and 320Nm sent to the front wheels.

Kia doesn’t provide AWD in the Sportage range, but performance is claimed to be 11.4 seconds from 0-100km/h, with a top speed of 180km/h. CO2 emissions are rated at 129g/km in the combined cycle.   

Few could argue with the practicality of these Kia SUVs because there’s loads of head, leg and shoulder room, not to mention its class-leading, 591l boot space with all the seats up.

The segment in which the Kia Sportage competes is bursting at the seams with alternatives, but the CRDi models find themselves in a category not entirely chock-full of competitors.

The local market has an appetite for petrol-powered crossovers and SUVs ahead of their more frugal diesel counterparts, according to numerous brands that could be playing in this field. 

The new diesel Sportages compete with a small handful: its Hyundai Tucson 2.0D Elite relative, and the Mazda CX-5 2.2 DE AWD Akera and the Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0TDI 4Motion, both more capable off-road due to standard fitment all-wheel drive (AWD) underpinnings.

The cabin is spacious and furnished stylishly using good materials and a curved digital display.
Image: Supplied

Gruffness and refinement

The Sportage CRDi models are a little short of grunt and there’s a gruffness to the engine noise. There’s good mechanical refinement and plenty of shove to reach and keep highway speeds, and the transmission is calibrated to return low fuel consumption.  

It is an easy car to drive, with a ride that is steady and comfy, whether rushing somewhere or just cruising. Few could argue with the practicality of these Kia SUVs because there’s loads of head, leg and shoulder room, not to mention its class-leading, 591l boot space with all the seats up. The rear seats are split-foldable in a 40:20:40 configuration to increase load capacity. 

As for trim, all models feature smart entry with push-button start and an electric parking brake with auto-hold functionality.

The Sportage LX kicks off with automatic LED headlamps and daytime running lights, electrically adjustable and folding outside mirrors with side repeater lamps, cloth upholstery, dual-zone temperature control, drive mode selector, and a curved 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system incorporating a reverse camera, Bluetooth, voice recognition, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The LX rides on 17-inch alloy wheels. 

Sportage EX adds a gloss black front grille, front parking assist sensors, 18-inch alloys, a combination of cloth and artificial leather on the seats, electric operation, a heated steering wheel, electric folding rear seats, rear privacy glass and heated rear seats.   

In GT-Line Plus trim, the benefits build on the EX with scuff plates, a panoramic glass sunroof, alloy pedals and steering wheel paddle-shifters, an electric tailgate and a combination of artificial leather and suede as upholstery. It’s perched on sportier 19-inch alloy wheels.

The Sportage will accommodate a family of four or five with a 591l boot
Image: Phuti Mpyane

Passenger safety is assured with Lane Follow Assist (LFA) and Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW), Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Start Assist, Downhill Brake Control (DBC) and Trailer Stability Assist (TSA). All Sportage models feature six airbags and ISOFIX child seat anchors. 

They are sold as standard with an unlimited kilometre/five-year warranty with roadside assistance and a prepaid six-year/90,000km service plan, optionally unbundled if you want. 

Kia Sportage 1.6 CRDi LX  — R597,995  

Kia Sportage 1.6 CRDi EX — R651,995  

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi GT-Line Plus — R705,995 

