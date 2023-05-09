Off-road capability promises to be impressive across the range, with even the base grade Grand Cherokee Limited model benefiting from the firm's Quadra-Trac I 4x4 System as standard. This is complemented by 214mm of ground clearance and a wading depth of 530mm.
For those seeking extra capability across the rough stuff, the Overland and Summit Reserve models have been bolstered by the more sophisticated Quadra-Trac II all-wheel drive system. These two derivatives also sport a Quadra-Lift air suspension system with semiactive damping. This not only offers a softer ride but also increases available ground clearance to 276mm while wading depth grows to an impressive 610mm.
No matter which you pick, all five-seater Grand Cherokee models come fitted with Jeep's Selec-Terrain traction management system with five modes (Auto, Sport, Rock, Snow, Mud/Sand), hill descent control, tyre pressure alert and a rear limited-slip differential.
Now available at all Jeep dealers, pricing for the Grand Cherokee L range is as follows:
- Limited: R1,329,900;
- Overland: R1,539,900; and
- Summit Reserve: R1,735,900.
Pricing includes a five-year/120,000km warranty, five-year/100,000km maintenance plan and a five-year/120,000km roadside assistance plan.
TimesLIVE Motoring senior writer Phuti Mpyane is attending the local launch later this week so stay tuned for his first drive impressions.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Five-seater Jeep Grand Cherokee lands in Mzansi, pricing announced
Image: Supplied
The fifth-generation, five-seater Jeep Grand Cherokee is now available in South Africa.
Joining its long-wheelbase sibling that was launched to our shores at the end of last year, the five-seater Jeep Grand Cherokee is available in three model derivatives, starting with the entry-level Limited that comes locked and loaded with an array of standard features.
On the outside, customers can look forward to 18-inch alloy wheels, gloss black roof rails, active radiator grille shutters and a power sunroof.
Inside you'll find Capri leather upholstery, illuminated cupholders, a leather-wrapped heated multifunction steering wheel, three-zone climate control and heated front/rear seats.
Infotainment duties are handled by the firm's Uconnect 5 Navigation system linked to a 10.1-inch touchscreen. This is wired to a 506-watt nine-speaker Premium audio system.
Image: Supplied
Other standout features include eight USB ports and a 10.25-inch TFT colour instrument cluster. Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto is also included as an eight-way adjustable electric driver's seat.
Next up is the mid-tier Overland model that rides on larger 20-inch alloy wheels and offers a bit more visual presence courtesy of dual bright exhaust tips, painted wheel flares and a stylish dual-pane panoramic sunroof.
Its luxurious interior is home to upgrades such as a McIntosh high-performance audio system that powers 19 speakers via a 950-watt amplifier. Also on offer is a front-passenger interactive 10.25-inch display, multicolour interior ambient lighting, an integrated off-road camera, Nappa leather upholstery, ventilated front seats and a hands-free powered tailgate for easy loading.
The flagship Summit Reserve benefits from exclusive appointments such as 21-inch alloy wheels, platinum chrome brightwork accents, fine silver/gloss black roof rails and a black-painted contrast roof.
Image: Supplied
The interior ante has been upped with Palermo leather upholstery, a deluxe black headliner, premium berber floor mats, a reversible carpet/vinyl cargo mat, a wood and leather-wrapped steering wheel, wireless charging pad, illuminated door sills and four-zone climate control. The front seats gain a massage function for extra comfort on long trips while the back seats are now ventilated. There's also a 360°-view camera.
As with the seven-seater Grand Cherokee L, the new five-seater variant is powered exclusively by Jeep's 3.6l Pentastar V6 engine tuned to deliver 210kW and 344Nm worth of torque. This is sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox. According to Jeep, this bestows the Grand Cherokee a braked towing capacity of 2,813kg.
Fuel consumption on the combined cycle comes in at a claimed 9.9l/100km, though out in the real world we would — especially at altitude — expect it to be considerably higher.
Image: Supplied
Off-road capability promises to be impressive across the range, with even the base grade Grand Cherokee Limited model benefiting from the firm's Quadra-Trac I 4x4 System as standard. This is complemented by 214mm of ground clearance and a wading depth of 530mm.
For those seeking extra capability across the rough stuff, the Overland and Summit Reserve models have been bolstered by the more sophisticated Quadra-Trac II all-wheel drive system. These two derivatives also sport a Quadra-Lift air suspension system with semiactive damping. This not only offers a softer ride but also increases available ground clearance to 276mm while wading depth grows to an impressive 610mm.
No matter which you pick, all five-seater Grand Cherokee models come fitted with Jeep's Selec-Terrain traction management system with five modes (Auto, Sport, Rock, Snow, Mud/Sand), hill descent control, tyre pressure alert and a rear limited-slip differential.
Now available at all Jeep dealers, pricing for the Grand Cherokee L range is as follows:
Pricing includes a five-year/120,000km warranty, five-year/100,000km maintenance plan and a five-year/120,000km roadside assistance plan.
TimesLIVE Motoring senior writer Phuti Mpyane is attending the local launch later this week so stay tuned for his first drive impressions.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Nissan GT-R soldiers on in Japan and the US with another refresh
Mazda’s flagship CX-60 arrives in Mzansi; here are the prices and specs
First Drive | Kia Sportage CRDi adds diesel frugality to good looks
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos