REVIEW | Why the BMW 320d is all the sports sedan you'll ever need

The more things change, the more they stay the same. While the motoring landscape is evolving, with electrified offerings, increasing digitisation and autonomy, there are some recipes that remain somewhat unaltered.

Take the BMW 3-Series for instance. A classic, three-box design, relatively compact dimensions and rear-wheel drive: the new G20 retains those hallmarks, like the original. And buyers can also still have six-cylinder power.

Moreover, the range continues to feature diesel power, a tradition dating back to the second-generation E30. South Africa’s first exposure to a diesel 3-Series was with the E36 and its 325 TDS derivative. Those were early days and the momentum of the 3-Series diesel story really got into stride with the E46, served with 320d and later, 330d guise. The former was the South African Car of the Year for 2001.

More than two decades later, the 320d continues to be a part of the line-up. Except, the technology is significantly more refined than it was then.

Last year BMW released the life-cycle improvement version of the G20 3-Series. Tweaks include a subtle restyle for the front and rear, as well as a more progressive cabin, with a curved screen display replacing the traditional instrument cluster and tablet-like infotainment screen of old.