Aston Martin on Monday revealed a trio of images detailing its DB11 replacement.
Likely to be named the “DB12" (the British marque has filed a trademark application for it), this high-performance grand tourer is being touted as a thorough revision of the outgoing model, with new exterior styling and an overhauled interior offering increased levels of luxury and digitalisation. The latter should include Mercedes-Benz's latest generation Mbux infotainment system, albeit with bespoke Aston Martin graphics and software.
Aston Martin teases new DB11 successor before May 24 reveal
Image: Supplied
Aston Martin on Monday revealed a trio of images detailing its DB11 replacement.
Likely to be named the “DB12" (the British marque has filed a trademark application for it), this high-performance grand tourer is being touted as a thorough revision of the outgoing model, with new exterior styling and an overhauled interior offering increased levels of luxury and digitalisation. The latter should include Mercedes-Benz's latest generation Mbux infotainment system, albeit with bespoke Aston Martin graphics and software.
While an upgraded chassis should provide improved handling prowess, we expect the new “DB12" to offer two choices of powertrain: the 393kW Mercedes-AMG sourced 4.0l twin-turbocharged V8 or the iconic (and ear-pleasing) 470kW 5.2l twin-turbocharged V12.
Aston Martin is to reveal its DB11 successor on May 24. Watch this space for details.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
New Bentley Speed Edition 12 models pay tribute to firm’s W12 engine
WATCH | Legendary AC Cobra reborn for 2023
Aston Martin DBX707 AMR23 Edition celebrates F1 team's success
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos