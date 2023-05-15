New Models

Aston Martin teases new DB11 successor before May 24 reveal

15 May 2023 - 16:22 By Motoring Reporter
The successor to the DB11 is likely to be called the DB12.
The successor to the DB11 is likely to be called the DB12.
Image: Supplied

Aston Martin on Monday revealed a trio of images detailing its DB11 replacement.

Likely to be named the “DB12" (the British marque has filed a trademark application for it), this high-performance grand tourer is being touted as a thorough revision of the outgoing model, with new exterior styling and an overhauled interior offering increased levels of luxury and digitalisation. The latter should include Mercedes-Benz's latest generation Mbux infotainment system, albeit with bespoke Aston Martin graphics and software. 

While an upgraded chassis should provide improved handling prowess, we expect the new “DB12" to offer two choices of powertrain: the 393kW Mercedes-AMG sourced 4.0l twin-turbocharged V8 or the iconic (and ear-pleasing) 470kW 5.2l twin-turbocharged V12. 

Aston Martin is to reveal its DB11 successor on May 24. Watch this space for details.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

New Bentley Speed Edition 12 models pay tribute to firm’s W12 engine

Bentley's iconic W12 engine will disappear into the annals of automotive history come April 2024 when series production of this venerable unit is ...
Motoring
3 days ago

WATCH | Legendary AC Cobra reborn for 2023

Six decades after the original, the roaring V8 sports car has been recreated in modern guise
Motoring
3 days ago

Aston Martin DBX707 AMR23 Edition celebrates F1 team's success

The Aston Martin F1 team has enjoyed a great year so far. Not only are they currently second in the constructors' championship behind Red Bull, but ...
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. CONSUMER WATCH | With no clear fixes for error-ridden car, VW dealer settles in ... Features
  2. REVIEW | Why the BMW 320d is all the sports sedan you'll ever need New Models
  3. More than 2-million Toyota users face risk of vehicle data leak news
  4. April vehicle sales: South Africa has a new favourite car news
  5. Farewell to our Ford EcoSport Active Reviews

Latest Videos

US ambassador insulted us, should be removed from SA: Malema over Russian ...
'We are not in coalition with the ANC' & Malema on his R1.2m seat at table for ...