Chinese brand GWM will launch the Ora as South Africa's cheapest electric vehicle (EV) this year.
The compact city car will be available in a range of models priced between R716,900 and R915,900 when it goes on sale later this year, the company announced. The Mini Cooper SE is South Africa's cheapest EV at R745,402.
The Ora will be on show at the Nampo Harvest Day agricultural show in Bothaville, Free State, from May 16-19. GWM says the small hatch has a battery range of up to 400km and produces outputs of 126kW and 250Nm from its lithium-ion battery pack. It can be recharged from 10% to 80% in 41 minutes at an 80kW DC charger, says the company.
It will be the first fully electric vehicle for the GWM brand in South Africa, says Conrad Groenewald, CFO of Haval Motors South Africa.
“This is a significant step for GWM South Africa, especially as the car uses a Dragon Volt battery from SVolt Energy Technology that is cobalt-free, as well as being long-lasting and durable,” he said.
Globally, GWM will be moving away from internal combustion engines to new energy vehicles (NEVs) to cement their commitment to sustainable driving. GWM's subsidiary brand, SVolt, will also be featuring its charging solutions at the show.
GWM Ora announced as South Africa's cheapest electric car at Nampo show
The Chinese EV will undercut the Mini Cooper SE, though not by much
Image: Supplied
