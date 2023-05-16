The new Mitsubishi Outlander is set to make its local debut at the 2023 Nampo Agricultural Trade Show in Bothaville, Free State, this week.
As the flagship model in the Mitsubishi range, the fourth-generation Outlander stays true to the Japanese brand's core values, featuring a modern design, cutting-edge all-wheel drive technologies and a spacious seating arrangement for up to seven occupants.
With its sleek silhouette, the Outlander is an eye-catching machine, heightened by the presence of LED front fog lamps, LED sequential turn signals and daytime running lights, front and rear skid plate, silver roof rails, rear spoiler with LED high-mounted brake light and 20-inch alloy wheels. Customers also have the option of specifying a range of accessory packages, including body kits, designed to further elevate the SUV's presence.
Under the hood, the all-new Outlander boasts a naturally aspirated 2.5l four-cylinder petrol engine. Tuned to produce 135kW and 245Nm worth of torque, this Nissan-sourced motor is paired to a continuously variable transmission (CVT) that distributes power through to Mitsubishi's electronically controlled Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) system. The latter offers four driving modes that balance economy and performance, while providing enhanced traction, stability and control through optimal torque distribution to the rear wheels. Active Yaw Control further enhances performance in all conditions by using braking to distribute torque to the left and right wheels.
Mitsubishi to showcase new Outlander at Nampo show
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Step inside the Outlander and you'll experience a cabin that exudes luxury and comfort. With its exterior length of 4,710mm, this SUV offers an exceptionally spacious interior with a seat configuration that provides versatile options for various loading needs. The four-spoke leather steering wheel is adjustable for rake and reach, and features satellite controls for cruise control and paddle shifters that allow the driver to manually shift through eight pre-programmed gear steps. Also on offer is three-zone automatic climate control, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
From launch, the Mitsubishi Outlander will be available in two model derivatives: GLS and Aspire. The former come with an extensive list of standard features, while the latter offer additional enhancements such as an eight-way power-adjustable driver's seat with power lumbar support and memory function, luxurious full leather upholstery, a larger nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with built-in satellite navigation, a power sliding panoramic glass sunroof and reverse automatic tilt mirrors.
Pricing and availability will be confirmed later.
