New Ford Ranger Wildtrak X is coming to Mzansi
Image: Supplied
Ford on Tuesday confirmed its new Ranger Wildtrak X is en route to South Africa. An enhanced version of the immensely popular Ranger Wildtrak model, the Wildtrak X offers increased versatility and a range of unique accessories that will appeal to adventurers.
Off-road enthusiasts will appreciate the Wildtrak X's wider stance, improved ground clearance, and purposeful all-terrain tyres mounted on newly designed 17-inch alloy wheels. The vehicle is also equipped with specially tuned Bilstein Position-Sensitive Dampers, ensuring exceptional performance across a variety of terrains.
In a first for the Ranger line-up, the Wildtrak X includes Ford's Trail Turn Assist system. This feature applies brake pressure to the inside rear wheel, significantly reducing the turning radius by up to 25%. It's designed to be used on loose surfaces at speeds below 19km/h, and can be engaged in 4H or 4L mode when the rear differential is unlocked.
Image: Supplied
