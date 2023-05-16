New Models

Next-generation Ford Ranger gets the SVI armour treatment

16 May 2023 - 10:38 By Motoring Staff
B4 discreet, B6 discreet and B6 Stopgun V2.0 packages will give next-generation Ford Ranger owners complete peace of mind.
Image: Supplied

Local armoured car specialists SVI Engineering have unveiled a pre-production version of a B4-armoured next-generation Ford Ranger.

Revealed at this year's NAMPO Harvest Day outside Bothaville in the Free State, this bullet-resistant prototype boasts ballistic glass rated to stop handguns up to a .44 Magnum. The final production model will also employ lightweight Kevlar sheets entirely concealed within its body, providing occupants with 360° protection. Fully OEM-approved, ticking the box on this protection package means the Ranger’s warranty and any service/maintenance plans purchased from Ford will remain fully intact.

SVI Engineering also confirmed that factory-backed Level B6 discreet armour, which protects against assault rifles, including AK47s, R1s and R5s, and is the highest level of civilian armour allowed without a permit, will likewise be available for the new Ranger, along with a cost-effective semi-discreet B6 Stopgun V2.0 kit pitched at the security industry.

According to SVI Engineering, the first bullet-resistant next-generation Ranger models will be available to order at Ford dealerships across South Africa from June 1. Customers will have the option of financing any of the three armouring packages via Ford Credit.

Pricing for SVI Engineering B4 discreet armour on a Ford Ranger Double Cab will start at R529,979 (excl VAT), while specifying B6 discreet protection on the same body style will cost from R802,746 (excl VAT). The security kits start from R273,419 (excl VAT).

