New Models

Omoda expands C5 range with two new model derivatives

16 May 2023 - 09:39 By Motoring Staff
The new C5 Luxury and Luxury S models slot in between the entry-level Tech and flagship Elegance derivatives.
Image: Supplied

Omoda — Chinese carmaker Chery's flagship luxury brand — on Tuesday announced it is expanding its recently launched C5 SUV range with two new model grades.

Slotting in between the entry-level Tech and flagship Elegance derivatives, customers have a choice of the mid-tier C5 Luxury and Luxury S models. Riding on 18-inch alloy wheels, both feature red brake calipers, a roof spoiler, LED daytime running and brake lights and a sunroof. A bi-tone colour scheme with a contrast roof is optional. Exclusive to the Luxury S is red detailing applied to the front bumper, alloy wheels and roof spoiler. 

The cabins of both the Luxury and Luxury S have been upgraded with leather upholstery along with powered seat adjustment for both the driver (six-way) and the front passenger (four-way). You can also look forward to standard features such as a powered rear hatch, 360° camera system, climate control, cruise control, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster as well as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system linked to a Sony sound system. 

As to be expected the new Luxury and Luxury S models are powered by the exact same 1.5l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine as the rest of the Omoda C5 range. This means you get 115kW and 230Nm of torque delivered to the front wheels via CVT gearbox. 

Available at dealers, the Omoda C5 Luxury is priced at R477,900 with the C5 Luxury S coming in at R479,900. Pricing includes a comprehensive five-year/150,000km warranty, five-year/70,000km service plan and one million kilometre/10-year engine warranty.

