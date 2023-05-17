Launched to our shores in 2022, the Range Rover line-up has been refined with a raft of new personalisation options, various powertrain tweaks and subtle technology upgrades.
On Autobiography and SV models, customers can now make full use of the British firm's SV Bespoke commissioning service, which provides access to an array of unique exterior finishes, interior trims and materials. With a paint palette crammed with more than 230 hues, matched to a selection of up to 391 interior colour themes, clients can go to town in crafting a vehicle that reflects their personality. While the SV Bespoke Match to Sample paint service can replicate any exterior colour upon request, customers are free to finish their vehicle's bonnet and tailgate script in a range of precious metals, including 24ct gold.
Enhanced Range Rover line-up touches down in South Africa
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Replacing the Range Rover P510e is the new P460e derivative: a plug-in hybrid that marries a 3.0l six-cylinder petrol engine to a 160kW electric motor. With a system output of 338kW, this newcomer offers a real-world electric driving range of 94km. On the other end of the scale, customers can look forward to the upgraded Range Rover SV that promises strong performance courtesy of a new electrified 452kW/750Nm 4.4l V8 engine.
On the technology front, all-new Range Rover models adopt the firm's latest generation Pivi Pro infotainment system, controllable via a 13.1-inch floating glass touchscreen mounted above the centre console. To improve usability, the system now features sidebars with easy-to-use sliding controls for adjusting the volume and climate control settings.
Image: Supplied
A new Country Road Assist system also makes its debut in the updated Range Rover. Working with adaptive cruise control, it uses navigation data to automatically adjust the target speed, taking into account bends in the road and changes to the speed limit, effortlessly accelerating or decelerating the vehicle accordingly. Adaptive Off-Road Cruise Control also features, as does the advanced new Dynamic Response Pro electronic roll-control architecture first seen in the Range Rover Sport.
The enhanced Range Rover line-up is now available, with pricing starting at R3,092,600.
