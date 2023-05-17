New Models

Enhanced Range Rover line-up touches down in South Africa

17 May 2023 - 11:17 By Motoring Staff
The upgraded Range Rover SV promises strong performance courtesy of an electrified 452kW/750Nm 4.4l V8 engine.
The upgraded Range Rover SV promises strong performance courtesy of an electrified 452kW/750Nm 4.4l V8 engine. 
Image: Supplied

Launched to our shores in 2022, the Range Rover line-up has been refined with a raft of new personalisation options, various powertrain tweaks and subtle technology upgrades. 

On Autobiography and SV models, customers can now make full use of the British firm's SV Bespoke commissioning service, which provides access to an array of unique exterior finishes, interior trims and materials. With a paint palette crammed with more than 230 hues, matched to a selection of up to 391 interior colour themes, clients can go to town in crafting a vehicle that reflects their personality. While the SV Bespoke Match to Sample paint service can replicate any exterior colour upon request, customers are free to finish their vehicle's bonnet and tailgate script in a range of precious metals, including 24ct gold.

New Range Rover models adopt the firm's latest generation Pivi Pro infotainment system.
New Range Rover models adopt the firm's latest generation Pivi Pro infotainment system.
Image: Supplied

Replacing the Range Rover P510e is the new P460e derivative: a plug-in hybrid that marries a 3.0l six-cylinder petrol engine to a 160kW electric motor. With a system output of 338kW, this newcomer offers a real-world electric driving range of 94km. On the other end of the scale, customers can look forward to the upgraded Range Rover SV that promises strong performance courtesy of a new electrified 452kW/750Nm 4.4l V8 engine. 

On the technology front, all-new Range Rover models adopt the firm's latest generation Pivi Pro infotainment system, controllable via a 13.1-inch floating glass touchscreen mounted above the centre console. To improve usability, the system now features sidebars with easy-to-use sliding controls for adjusting the volume and climate control settings. 

The SV Bespoke commissioning service offers Autobiography and SV clients an extended choice of materials, colour combinations and finishes.
The SV Bespoke commissioning service offers Autobiography and SV clients an extended choice of materials, colour combinations and finishes.
Image: Supplied

A new Country Road Assist system also makes its debut in the updated Range Rover. Working with adaptive cruise control, it uses navigation data to automatically adjust the target speed, taking into account bends in the road and changes to the speed limit, effortlessly accelerating or decelerating the vehicle accordingly. Adaptive Off-Road Cruise Control also features, as does the advanced new Dynamic Response Pro electronic roll-control architecture first seen in the Range Rover Sport. 

The enhanced Range Rover line-up is now available, with pricing starting at R3,092,600. 

READ MORE:

Mitsubishi to showcase new Outlander at Nampo show

The new Mitsubishi Outlander is set to make its local debut at the 2023 Nampo Agricultural Trade Show in Bothaville, Free State, this week.
Motoring
23 hours ago

New Isuzu D-Max Arctic AT35 storms into town

Isuzu on Tuesday unveiled its D-Max Arctic AT35 at the Nampo Agricultural Trade Show.
Motoring
1 day ago

New Ford Ranger Wildtrak X is coming to Mzansi

Ford on Tuesday confirmed that its new Ranger Wildtrak X is en route to South Africa. An enhanced version of the immensely popular Ranger Wildtrak ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. REVIEW | Why the BMW 320d is all the sports sedan you'll ever need New Models
  2. Toyota South Africa confirms prices of hot new GR Corolla New Models
  3. New Ford Ranger Wildtrak X is coming to Mzansi New Models
  4. New Isuzu D-Max Arctic AT35 storms into town New Models
  5. WATCH | New Ford Everest vs old Ford Everest Features

Latest Videos

Gordhan accuses De Ruyter of being arrogant, requiring humility and using ...
Environmentalists are stopping SA’s development': Mantashe