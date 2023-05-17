Mitsubishi shows off new Triton Halo AT35 prototype

Mitsubishi is exhibiting its new Triton Halo AT35 prototype at the Nampo Agricultural Trade Show in Bothaville, Free State. Based on the Japanese firm's flagship Triton double-cab 4x4 and developed in conjunction with Arctic Trucks (an Icelandic company with a reputation for building bakkies that can conquer harsh polar conditions), the Triton Halo AT35 pairs aggressive exterior styling with significantly upgraded off-road performance in all terrains.
Standout features include an Iron Man Suspension lift kit that raises the vehicle's ride height by 35mm, as well as 17-inch Arctic Truck alloy wheels shod with grippy BF Goodrich off-road tyres. The latter necessitated the fitting of wider fender liners and extended wheel arches, modifications which contribute to the Triton Halo AT35's intimidating aesthetic. Other noteworthy accessories include an intake snorkel to supply the engine with clean air when travelling in dusty conditions (or wading through water) and a bespoke roof rack, home to two overland essentials: a high-lift jack and spade.
The Triton AT35 can be further enhanced with a number of optional Ralliart accessories, including floor mats, mud flaps and exterior decals. Standard equipment includes a rubberised load bin fitted with a Keko Style Bar and Keko Tonneau cover. Inside the cabin you'll find leather seats and a seven-inch Sony Display Audio system.
So what about pricing and availability?
“We are still assessing its feasibility,” said Mitsubishi marketing manager Jeffrey Allison.
“But if Nampo is anything to go by, there seems to be a large amount of interest and excitement around this vehicle.”
If the Triton Halo AT35 prototype got the green light, it would probably go on sale at the end of the year.
