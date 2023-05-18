Under the bonnet, the P-Series LTD houses the same tried and tested 2.0l turbodiesel engine found in its sibling models. Generating 120kW and 400Nm of torque, it is paired with ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic transmission. Active safety features are generous and include ABS brakes with EBD, traction control, rollover mitigation, brake assist, hill descent control and a 360° camera for safer manoeuvring in off-road terrains. ISOFIX mounting points are standard, as are dual, front side, curtain and front central airbags.
Bold new GWM P-Series LTD breaks cover
GWM has expanded its P-Series pickup range with the exclusive new P-Series LTD.
Positioned above the LS and LT models in the popular P-Series double-cab line-up, the LTD stands out with its 18-inch gloss black sports alloy rims equipped with all-terrain tires.
Other unique exterior features include body colour-coded door handles and mirrors, a black sport bar, plastic load bin liner, off-road steel front and rear bumpers and more aggressively flared off-road wheel arches.
In keeping with its adventurous spirit, GWM has equipped the P-Series LTD with functional black roof rails, an engine air intake snorkel, a front winch with a towing capacity of up to 4.2 tonnes and a 12V accessory connector inside the engine bay.
However, what sets the top of the range LTD apart from other P-Series models is GWM's newly developed four-wheel drive system. While other variants feature a torque on demand four-wheel drive system, the LTD boasts a fully selectable system with multiple driving modes, including 2H, 4H, Snow, Mud, Sand, and 4L. This double-cab's off-road capabilities are enhanced by GWM's Cross-Country Expert Mode and Drive Mode Memory systems, which connect to front and rear differential locks.
Under the bonnet, the P-Series LTD houses the same tried and tested 2.0l turbodiesel engine found in its sibling models. Generating 120kW and 400Nm of torque, it is paired with ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic transmission. Active safety features are generous and include ABS brakes with EBD, traction control, rollover mitigation, brake assist, hill descent control and a 360° camera for safer manoeuvring in off-road terrains. ISOFIX mounting points are standard, as are dual, front side, curtain and front central airbags.
Inside the cabin you can look forward to niceties such as a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, inductive smartphone charging, seven-inch digital instrument cluster and multiple USB ports.
The new P-Series LTD double-cab is now available at GWM dealers nationwide and is priced at R694,950. This includes a standard five-year/100,000km warranty and service plan, with a five-year unlimited mileage roadside assistance package.
