Mitsubishi has unveiled its new special edition Pajero Sport Shogun at the annual Nampo Agricultural Trade Show in Bothaville, Free State.
Compared with standard Pajero Sport models, the Shogun wears a distinctive black bonnet decal and comes equipped with an assortment of off-road performance parts designed to give it a competitive edge when traversing difficult terrains. These include a black nudge bar, rock sliders, undercarriage protection plates and an under-bonnet tow bar.
For improved ground clearance and better all-round ride comfort, the Shogun is equipped with a RAW 4x4 suspension lift kit and 18-inch wheels shod with Dunlop A/T 265/60 R18 all-terrain tyres. A heavy-duty roof rack is also fitted and is home to a high lift jack and spade. It can also accommodate a rooftop tent. Completing the Shogun package are door handle protection covers, a wind deflector kit and a rubber 4x4 carpet set.
Powering the Shogun and breathing through a custom snorkel air-intake system is Mitsubishi's proven 2.4l MIVEC four-cylinder turbodiesel engine making 133kW and 430Nm of torque. Paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, power is distributed to a Super Select 4WD-II system designed to help drivers tackle challenging terrain with confidence. Four selectable off-road modes are on offer: 2H, 4H, 4HLc (4WD high range with centre diff locked) and 4LLc (4WD low range with centre diff locked).
In standard guise the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport already offers an approach angle of 30 degrees, a departure angle of 24.2 degrees and a 23.1-degree ramp breakover angle, all of which are significantly improved by the modifications made to the Shogun derivative.
The final specification Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Shogun is yet to be finalised as the carmaker will use the trade show to gauge consumer interest and ascertain which features most appeal to customers.
Mitsubishi teases capable new Pajero Sport Shogun
Image: Supplied
Mitsubishi has unveiled its new special edition Pajero Sport Shogun at the annual Nampo Agricultural Trade Show in Bothaville, Free State.
Compared with standard Pajero Sport models, the Shogun wears a distinctive black bonnet decal and comes equipped with an assortment of off-road performance parts designed to give it a competitive edge when traversing difficult terrains. These include a black nudge bar, rock sliders, undercarriage protection plates and an under-bonnet tow bar.
For improved ground clearance and better all-round ride comfort, the Shogun is equipped with a RAW 4x4 suspension lift kit and 18-inch wheels shod with Dunlop A/T 265/60 R18 all-terrain tyres. A heavy-duty roof rack is also fitted and is home to a high lift jack and spade. It can also accommodate a rooftop tent. Completing the Shogun package are door handle protection covers, a wind deflector kit and a rubber 4x4 carpet set.
Powering the Shogun and breathing through a custom snorkel air-intake system is Mitsubishi's proven 2.4l MIVEC four-cylinder turbodiesel engine making 133kW and 430Nm of torque. Paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, power is distributed to a Super Select 4WD-II system designed to help drivers tackle challenging terrain with confidence. Four selectable off-road modes are on offer: 2H, 4H, 4HLc (4WD high range with centre diff locked) and 4LLc (4WD low range with centre diff locked).
In standard guise the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport already offers an approach angle of 30 degrees, a departure angle of 24.2 degrees and a 23.1-degree ramp breakover angle, all of which are significantly improved by the modifications made to the Shogun derivative.
The final specification Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Shogun is yet to be finalised as the carmaker will use the trade show to gauge consumer interest and ascertain which features most appeal to customers.
READ MORE:
Bold new GWM P-Series LTD breaks cover
New Isuzu D-Max Arctic AT35 storms into town
New Ford Ranger Wildtrak X is coming to Mzansi
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos