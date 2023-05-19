Mitsubishi has unveiled its new Eclipse Cross Ralliart Edition at the annual Nampo Agricultural Trade Show in Bothaville, Free State.
Forged in the dunes of the Dakar Rally and out on the tight and twisty stages of the World Rally Championship, Ralliart is the motorsport sub-brand of Mitsubishi responsible for the development of competition vehicles as well as high-performance road cars and parts.
Paying tribute to the glory days of the revered Lancer Evolution Rally car, the Eclipse Cross Ralliart Edition features a complete Ralliart body kit that adds a front diffuser, side extensions, rear diffuser and tailgate spoiler finished in a striking shade of red. These unique go-faster bits are complemented by a bespoke Ralliart graphics package and a prominent turbo badge. Available exclusively in White Diamond Metallic paint, the Eclipse Cross Ralliart Edition rides on a set of contrasting black 18-inch alloy wheels.
Inside the SUV's generously-appointed cabin you'll find a full Ralliart carpet set.
“Mitsubishi pioneered the sporty SUV trend with models such as the Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution and we are thrilled to again offer our customers a vehicle that allows them to pay tribute to the world of motorsport,” said Mitsubishi marketing manager Jeff Allison.
Pricing and availability for the new Eclipse Cross Ralliart Edition is still to be confirmed.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Mitsubishi shows off sporty new Eclipse Cross Ralliart Edition
Image: Supplied
Mitsubishi has unveiled its new Eclipse Cross Ralliart Edition at the annual Nampo Agricultural Trade Show in Bothaville, Free State.
Forged in the dunes of the Dakar Rally and out on the tight and twisty stages of the World Rally Championship, Ralliart is the motorsport sub-brand of Mitsubishi responsible for the development of competition vehicles as well as high-performance road cars and parts.
Paying tribute to the glory days of the revered Lancer Evolution Rally car, the Eclipse Cross Ralliart Edition features a complete Ralliart body kit that adds a front diffuser, side extensions, rear diffuser and tailgate spoiler finished in a striking shade of red. These unique go-faster bits are complemented by a bespoke Ralliart graphics package and a prominent turbo badge. Available exclusively in White Diamond Metallic paint, the Eclipse Cross Ralliart Edition rides on a set of contrasting black 18-inch alloy wheels.
Inside the SUV's generously-appointed cabin you'll find a full Ralliart carpet set.
“Mitsubishi pioneered the sporty SUV trend with models such as the Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution and we are thrilled to again offer our customers a vehicle that allows them to pay tribute to the world of motorsport,” said Mitsubishi marketing manager Jeff Allison.
Pricing and availability for the new Eclipse Cross Ralliart Edition is still to be confirmed.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Mitsubishi shows off new Triton Halo AT35 prototype
Mitsubishi teases capable new Pajero Sport Shogun
VW Polo GTI Edition 25 celebrates a quarter-century of hot hatch fun
Bold new GWM P-Series LTD breaks cover
Enhanced Range Rover line-up touches down in South Africa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos