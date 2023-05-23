Staying true to its original concept, the “My Ami Buggy” remains a doorless and roofless vehicle, enabling drivers and passengers to immerse themselves in nature and experience a real sense of motoring freedom. However, to safeguard against inclement weather, additional protective elements have been incorporated and modified.
Citroën presents new limited edition ‘My Ami Buggy’
Image: Supplied
Citroën has unveiled an upgraded edition of its popular “My Ami Buggy” which will be produced in a limited quantity of 1,000 units.
This latest version of the French marque's ultra-affordable EV boasts enhanced equipment and will be made available for purchase exclusively online. Prospective buyers can start placing their orders for the “My Ami Buggy” on June 20 from 10am.
Maintaining its adventurous spirit, the “My Ami Buggy” retains its rustic Khaki exterior colour offset by black protective elements, including bumper reinforcements, faceplates, light trims, fender flares, sills, and a rear spoiler, giving it a robust appearance.
The cheeky personality of the “My Ami Buggy” shines through with vibrant acid yellow accents found on the exterior and interior. These highlights can be seen on the front plate cutouts, directional arrows on the wheel arches, storage bins, opening straps, bag hooks, stitching on seats and floor mats. Citroën has put meticulous effort into refining the design of this new version, both inside and out.
Image: Supplied
Staying true to its original concept, the “My Ami Buggy” remains a doorless and roofless vehicle, enabling drivers and passengers to immerse themselves in nature and experience a real sense of motoring freedom. However, to safeguard against inclement weather, additional protective elements have been incorporated and modified.
To shield occupants from the elements, new plastic covers with zippers have been designed. These covers, in conjunction with the roof protection, create an almost enclosed passenger compartment in case of wind, cold, or rain.
On days when fresh air is desired, the covers can be rolled towards the rear of the seat and attached to the door pillars using press studs. During the summer months or when not in use, the covers can be stored.
To enhance usability, a new roof closing mechanism has been introduced. The black waterproof hood features a zipper closure, making it more practical and easier to handle. Integrated seamlessly into the silhouette, the fabric roof trim allows for maximum stretching, providing a stylistic consistency to the overall design. Moreover, this integration minimises air intake when driving. The transparent tarpaulins and soft top are secured to the door and roof frames, ensuring a polished finish.
At the front, the roof frame extends to form a visor, serving as both a sun visor and an accentuating feature of the leisure-orientated “My Ami Buggy.”
Image: Supplied
The gate closing system remains unchanged, but its shape reflects the design of the door sill caps found in other Ami models, emphasising the connection between “My Ami Buggy” and the rest of the range. The instrument cluster, still positioned on the steering column, boasts a new arcuate cap, adding a touch of retro aesthetics.
In this new edition of “My Ami Buggy,” owners will find a unique acid yellow luggage item inspired by the concept of the same name, introduced in December 2021. This mobile bag fits snugly into the centre of the steering wheel. It is secured by clip-on backpack straps that wrap around and fasten to the two arches. Equipped with a zipper, this additional storage space is perfect for holding the driver's personal belongings and can be easily carried when leaving the vehicle.
Finally, for music enthusiasts, the “My Ami Buggy” is equipped with the portable, lightweight and Bluetooth-enabled “Ultimate Ears Boom” speaker. This speaker can be taken anywhere and delivers powerful and immersive 360° sound. Its waterproof and robust design ensures durability, while its 15-hour battery life guarantees uninterrupted musical enjoyment. Inside the “My Ami Buggy,” the speaker finds its place in a specially designated area on the dashboard, near the steering wheel.
The “My Ami Buggy” will be available for sale on June 20, with a price tag of €10,490 (roughly R217,660) including tax in France.
