New BMW 5 Series launched with fully vegan interior

No animals were harmed in the production of the new BMW 5 Series sedan, the brand's first model to feature a fully vegan interior as standard.
Making its global premiere today [Wednesday], the business sedan has artificial leather on the seats, dashboard and the door panels as well as the steering wheel, for the first time. Optionally, BMW Individual Merino leather upholstery in several bicolour variants is available.
The eighth-generation 5 Series, internally dubbed the G60, is more dynamic and features a wealth of digital innovations. It is also available for the first time in an all-electric model called the i5.
The car’s market launch will begin in October 2023 and the new generation will be offered worldwide with all-electric drive and, depending on the market region, with plug-in hybrid systems and petrol and diesel engines, including 48V mild hybrid technology. Like all previous model generations, the new BMW 5 Series Sedan is produced at the BMW group plant Dingolfing, where the electric motors and high voltage batteries for the BMW i5 are also manufactured.
Styling-wise, the car has what BMW calls a reduced design language that emphasises sporty elegance and presence. Compared to its predecessor, the sedan has grown in length by 97mm to 5,060mm, with respective 32mm and 36mm increases to width and height. The wheelbase has grown by 20mm for more interior legroom.
As per BMW’s modern trend, the kidney grille has grown significantly and is flanked by twin headlights, with LED elements arranged almost vertically serving as turn indicators and daytime driving lights. The grille projects far forward and is optionally illuminated as in the 7 Series. At the rear, flat rear lights are divided by a chrome strip and the sedan can be visually vamped up with an optional M Sport Package or M Sport Package Pro.
Inside, the heavily digitised cockpit has a significantly reduced number of buttons and controls and features a 12.3-inch information display and a 14.9-inch control display. The steering wheel has been redesigned with a flattened lower section and haptic feedback on the control panels. The gear selector has become a stub and is made of crystal, as is the iDrive controller between the front seats.
Another feature inherited from the 7 Series is the optional BMW Interaction Bar, a colour-changing faceted surface in the dashboard that doubles as a touch control display for the climate control and operation of the doors and lights.
The electric i5 is launched in two variants. The flagship all-wheel drive M60 xDrive has outputs of 442kW and 820Nm and the ability to silently blast from 0-100km/h in 3.8 seconds, with top speed electrically limited to 230km/h. The maximum range is a claimed 516km.
The rear-wheel drive i5 eDrive40 delivers 250kW and 430Nm for 0-100 km/h in 6.0 seconds, a 193km/h top speed and 582km range.
On a public fast-charger, the i5 can be juiced up from 10 to 80% in about 30 minutes.
The petrol and diesel versions all feature 48V mild hybrid technology and are paired with a new eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission as standard.
The entry four-cylinder versions are the 153kW BMW 520i and 145kW 520d xDrive. Other petrol engines with four and six cylinders will be available and the model range will be supplemented by two plug-in hybrid variants. A new in-line six-cylinder diesel engine will follow from 2024, as will an additional i5 with electric all-wheel drive.
BMW says the 5 Series’ characteristic balance between maximum sportiness and high-level long-distance comfort is enhanced in the new G60, thanks to the longest wheelbase in the class, increased track widths and almost perfectly balanced 50:50 weight distribution. Intelligent lightweight construction and increased body and chassis connection rigidity contribute to the comfortable but sporting driver appeal.
Optional features that help the car claw the road include M sport suspension, an M sport brake system, adaptive suspension (standard in the BMW i5 M60 xDrive) and rear-wheel steering. The optional Adaptive M Suspension Professional also includes Active Roll Stabilisation with Active Roll Comfort.
BMW’s business sedan gets an expanded range of advanced driver assistance, including a world-first active lane change assistant with eye confirmation. When the vehicle suggests a lane change the driver confirms it by looking in the exterior mirror and the car automatically steers into the lane, traffic situation permitting.
With an optional Parking Assistant Professional, automated parking and manoeuvring of up to 200 metres can be controlled from inside the car or from outside by smartphone.
The new 5 Series will arrive in South Africa in the fourth quarter of the year, initially in 520d and i5 M60 xDrive derivatives.
