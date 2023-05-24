New Volvo EX30 will be the marque's greenest car yet

Scratch the surface and you will find that about a quarter of all the aluminium used in building the vehicle is recycled, as is about 17% of all the steel. Further boosting its eco-credentials is that the EX30 is being assembled in a factory powered by high levels of climate-neutral energy — including 100% climate-neutral electricity. Furthermore, Volvo says 95% of suppliers associated with the manufacture of the EX30 have committed to using 100% renewable energy in their production by 2025.

Blockchain technology has been put in place to help trace the critical raw materials used in the battery pack. These include lithium, manganese, cobalt, graphite and nickel.

Other environmentally friendly features include an array of recycled and renewable materials for the seats, dashboard and door cards. Customers can expect fabrics such as denim, flax as well as a unique wool-blend that contains about 70% recycled polyester. Seventeen percent of all plastics used in the SUV's construction are recycled.

All in all Volvo claims that this broad-based approach to sustainability results in the new EX30 boasting 25% lower lifetime emissions than its XC40 and C40 Recharge stablemates.

The Volvo EX30 will be unveiled on June 7 and will be available for ordering or pre-ordering in selected markets on the same date. Watch this space for further details.