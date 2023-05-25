New Models

Hennessey gives the new Ford Ranger Raptor a 373kW boost

25 May 2023 - 09:19 By Denis Droppa
The twin-turbo V6 engine is upgraded with a new high-flow air induction system and larger intercooler.
The twin-turbo V6 engine is upgraded with a new high-flow air induction system and larger intercooler.
Image: Supplied

The new Ford Ranger Raptor has just been launched in the US and it didn’t take long for someone to bring out a modified, fire-breathing version of the high-performance bakkie.

Hennessey, the Texas-based supercar manufacturer and high-performance modder, has announced the development of the new VelociRaptor 500 Ranger.

The 500 refers to the horsepower of the perked-up pickup, which in metric terms translates to 373kW. That’s a big chunk of extra performance compared with the 292kW produced by the standard Raptor, while torque also takes a major leap from 583Nm to 746Nm.

Hennessey achieved the extra muscle from the twin-turbo 3.0l V6 petrol engine with a new high-flow air induction system, a larger front-mounted intercooler and an engine management software upgrade.

The drivetrain is unchanged and comprises a 10-speed automatic transmission sending power to an all-wheel drive system that has locking front and rear differentials, and a low-range transmission.

The extra horsepower will further improve the capabilities of the Ranger Raptor, which is fitted with an active exhaust system, Fox live valve shock absorbers and several drive modes including a rally-like Baja setting.
The extra horsepower will further improve the capabilities of the Ranger Raptor, which is fitted with an active exhaust system, Fox live valve shock absorbers and several drive modes including a rally-like Baja setting.
Image: Supplied

The extra horsepower will improve the capabilities of the Ranger Raptor, which is fitted with an active exhaust system, Fox live valve shock absorbers and several drive modes including a rally-like Baja setting.

John Hennessey, company founder and CEO, says: “Our 500-horsepower upgrade will noticeably improve low-end torque, and it’s got a lot more power for those who like to really push their trucks in mud, sand or on the open road.”

Hennessey also transforms the exterior with custom VelociRaptor bumpers, LED off-road lights, unique Hennessey 18-inch 10-spoke alloy wheels, 35-inch off-road tyres and “VelociRaptor 500” badging. The interior features Hennessey’s embroidered head restraints, all-weather floor mats and a unique build number plaque.

The Hennessey package adds $24,950 (R480,000) to the price of the standard Ranger Raptor in the US.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

New BMW 5 Series launched with fully vegan interior

A fully electric i5 model of the business sedan will also become available for the first time.
Motoring
19 hours ago

New Volvo EX30 will be the marque's greenest car yet

Volvo claims that the new EX30 will sport the smallest CO2 footprint in the Swedish marque's production history.
Motoring
18 hours ago

Hybrid Toyota Hilux and Fortuner models confirmed for South Africa

South African consumers can expect mild-hybrid electric vehicle versions of the popular Toyota Hilux and Fortuner next year.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Breaking down the high price of fuel in South Africa news
  2. Tyre manufacturers under pressure as too much rubber hits the road Features
  3. Toyota Fortuner is not ‘all new’, rules advertising board news
  4. Hybrid Toyota Hilux and Fortuner models confirmed for South Africa New Models
  5. REVIEW | The Ford Ranger Raptor is a sports car with a load bay Reviews

Latest Videos

EFF dares Tshwane mayor to drink 'Hammanskraal water' as cholera outbreak ...
Thandi Modise says 'fokol' was handed over to Russian ship docked in Simon's ...