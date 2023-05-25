Forged 21-inch alloy wheels shod with bespoke Michelin Pilot Sport 5 S tyres are fitted as standard as are new frameless side mirrors designed to improve the vehicle's aerodynamic profile. The rear of this super tourer is home to a deployable spoiler incorporating Aston Martin's propriety aeroblade system. For a more purposeful stance and improved stability, the DB12 features a wider track with the front increasing by 6mm and the rear by 22mm.
Mighty new Aston Martin DB12 breaks cover
Aston Martin on Wednesday evening revealed its stunning new DB12 super tourer.
Essentially a heavily overhauled version of the outgoing DB11 launched in 2016, this Ferrari Roma/Bentley Continental GT rival makes a strong visual statement right out of the blocks with a revised exterior that trades understatement for unbridled aggression.
Key to this is a taller, wider front radiator grille that sports gorgeous satin chrome vanes and gives a definite stylistic nod to the iconic DB9 as well as the current DBS Coupé. This standout feature is complemented by an all-new air-splitter design as well as re-profiled LED headlights equipped with the firm's distinctive new daytime running lamp signature.
Forged 21-inch alloy wheels shod with bespoke Michelin Pilot Sport 5 S tyres are fitted as standard as are new frameless side mirrors designed to improve the vehicle's aerodynamic profile. The rear of this super tourer is home to a deployable spoiler incorporating Aston Martin's propriety aeroblade system. For a more purposeful stance and improved stability, the DB12 features a wider track with the front increasing by 6mm and the rear by 22mm.
The car's bonded aluminium structure has also been the subject of much revision with Aston Martin claiming a 7% increase in torsional stiffness thanks to the fitment of a new engine cross brace, front and rear undertrays, front cross member and rear bulkhead.
This added rigidity — a real boon for overall driving dynamics — is complemented by additional chassis advancements such as stiffer anti-roll bars, updated intelligent adaptive dampers and a new electronic rear differential (E-Diff). Working in unison with the electronic stability control system, the latter offers quicker reflexes than a conventional mechanical limited slip differential and can go from open to 100% locked in milliseconds. Aston Martin has also recalibrated the electronic power assistance steering (EPAS) to give drivers plenty of on-centre feel as well as a swift but natural-feeling rate of response. Five drive modes are available including Wet, GT, Sport, Sports Plus and Individual.
From launch the DB12 will be available with one engine and, no, it isn't the hallowed V12. For the time being that rakish vent-cut bonnet will shroud a Mercedes-AMG sourced 4.0l twin-turbocharged V8 kicking out 500kW and 800Nm worth of torque — an increase of 34% compared with the outgoing DB11. Delivered to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission, these impressive figures will propel the 1,685kg (dry weight) DB12 from 0-100 km/h in a claimed 3.6 seconds. Maximum speed? You're looking at 325km/h.
To keep this immense straight-line performance in check, Aston Martin has equipped the DB12 with some serious anchors. Up front six-piston calipers clamp down on 400mm grooved and drilled cast-iron discs while at the rear four-pot calipers service 360mm rotors. The engineers have also retuned the brake booster to improve pedal feedback, which gives the driver greater confidence when driving on the limit thanks to a firm pedal with an immediate sense of stopping power combined with progressive response.
Those seeking even greater stopping power can choose to specify the optional carbon ceramic brake package said to offer reduced brake fade at temperatures of up to 800°C. Ticking this box also saves 27kg in unsprung mass compared to the standard system.
More changes abound inside the cabin of the DB12 where you will discover very little carry-over from the DB11 as well as the fitment of the firm's all-new infotainment system. Designed and engineered totally in-house, it operates via a centrally mounted 10.25-inch touchscreen and supports both wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Directly in front of it on the redesigned centre console is an essential selection of analogue switchgear designed to give the driver and passenger easy and intuitive access to functions such as temperature adjustment, fan blower speed, seat heating/ventilation and volume control.
A fully digital instrument cluster is standard as are seats and door cards finished in hand-stitched Bridge of Weir hides that incorporate an all-new quilting pattern. Customers can further customise the interior of their DB12 with options such as lightweight carbon fibre performance seats, heavy pile floor mats and a 1,170 watt Bowers & Wilkins sound system.
Now while final pricing is yet to be announced, Aston Martin has confirmed that first deliveries of the new DB12 are scheduled to begin during the third quarter of 2023.
