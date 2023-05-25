On the safety front you can expect dual front airbags (driver and passenger), ABS brakes with electronic brake force distribution, keyless entry and an immobiliser; 15-inch steel wheels with plastic covers are fitted as standard and are shod with 195/65 tyres.
Sassy new Citroën C3 lands in Mzansi with competitive pricing
Image: Supplied
The new Citroën C3 has touched down in South Africa offering an intriguing fusion of quirky French styling and everyday practicality at a price most are likely able to afford.
With its in-vogue SUV design, this compact crossover stands out of the B-segment crowd thanks to its Y-form headlamps, revised front bumper, chromed two-bar radiator grille and distinctive faux aluminium skid plate. Other cool features include protective black cladding fitted to the wheel arches and rocker panels, a vertical C-pillar, black roof rails and tail light clusters inspired by the 2022 Citroën Oli concept car.
Image: Supplied
Unashamedly striking to the look at, the C3 packs a spacious interior, home to a vertical dashboard wearing either an anodised orange or grey finish (exterior colour dependent) incorporating a chevron textured pattern. Other neat touches include contrast stitching on the seat bolsters, a generous 1l cubbyhole as well as front and rear door cards that can comfortably stash a large 1l water bottle. The boot of the C3 features 315l of stowage space, which can be further expanded upon by flipping down the rear seats.
From launch, Citroën is offering a single model: the C3 Feel 1.2. Despite its entry-level status it comes packed with a plethora of standard features, including a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible), three USB ports, park distance control, manual air conditioning, electric windows and a multifunction steering wheel. There's a seven-inch digital instrument cluster offering up to six modes for displaying vehicle information, as well as options to monitor trip computer, fuel consumption and tyre pressure to aid eco driving.
Image: Supplied
On the safety front you can expect dual front airbags (driver and passenger), ABS brakes with electronic brake force distribution, keyless entry and an immobiliser; 15-inch steel wheels with plastic covers are fitted as standard and are shod with 195/65 tyres.
Powering the 989kg C3 Feel is the French carmaker's naturally aspirated 1.2l three-cylinder petrol engine making 61kW and 115Nm of torque. This is delivered to the front wheels via a simple five-speed manual transmission. Fuel economy is decent with Citroën claiming 5.6l/100km on the combined cycle, while CO2 emissions weigh in at 133g/km.
Now available at dealers, the new Citroën C3 Feel is priced at R229,900. This includes a two-year/30,000km service plan and a five-year/100,000km mechanical warranty.
