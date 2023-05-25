The micro AMG weighs about 14.7kg and when folded up is compact enough to fit in the boot of a car or be carried on public transport.
There are no AMG-like “vrrr-pha” noises as it is powered by a 500 watt electric motor fed by a 9.6 Ah battery, though it does have a sport mode, which improves performance but reduces the range from 40km to 25km. Braking the 20cm rubber wheels is either by a rear drum brake or a foot brake on the mudguard.
The scooter features a Mercedes star in front, AMG rhombuses on the foot deck with anti-slip coating, telescopic handlebar, individually adjustable front and rear suspension and Bluetooth connection to a micro app.
The rider accesses information about speed, navigation, distance, journey time or battery charge status via the app. Various functions such as the lights or driving mode can be controlled directly via the app.
Say hello to the world’s slowest Mercedes-AMG
Whereas anything with a Mercedes-AMG badge evokes images of cars with fire-breathing, angry-sounding engines, the latest model from the stable is anything but.
The German company will replace fossil fuel-engine cars for electric vehicles across its entire range by the end of the decade, and in addition to becoming a fully fledged electric car company, the brand says its product portfolio will include micro mobility, such as this new AMG E-Scooter.
It is the least powerful Mercedes-AMG yet made and has a top speed of just 20km/h. However, due to its small size the E-Scooter’s advantage is that it is able to nip through congested cities quicker than an AMG car.
