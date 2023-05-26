VW Touareg launched with updated styling and driving dynamics

Volkswagen has touched up the third generation Touareg with extensive improvements.
More than just a facelift, the large SUV has been updated with enhanced driving characteristics through a revised suspension, and a new display and operating concept.
The redesign sees the Touareg adopting a sharper look front and rear, with striking new high-definition LED matrix headlights at the front and strip-style LED taillights incorporating a red-illuminated Volkswagen logo. It’s the first VW to get the high-tech lighting, which uses more than 38,000 interactive LEDs that provide maximum illumination without blinding other traffic. The HD LED matrix lighting system will be rolled out to VW’s smaller SUV models.
At the front, the radiator grille, headlights and front apron have also been given a new look.
The suspension is enhanced with a new roof load sensor that is closely integrated with the suspension electronics. If a roof load is detected, it allows the control system such as ESC (Electronic Stability Control) to intervene earlier to increase driving stability. In contrast, if there is no roof load, the system allows for sportier performance.
Depending on the version, the Touareg is available with innovative suspension technologies such as active roll compensation (adaptive running gear) and all-wheel steering to improve the premium SUV’s driving dynamics.
The interior is updated with the Innovision Cockpit which consists of the Digital Cockpit and the high-end infotainment system Discover Pro Max. Functions of the Innovision Cockpit, such as lane-level navigation and high-resolution HD map data have been optimised, as has the voice control. USB-C connections with a charging capacity of 45 watts (previously 15 watts) allow for significantly faster charging of smartphones, tablets and laptops.
The high-quality level of the Touareg interior has been further improved. For example, the centre console trims are softer than before, providing extra comfort.
The Touareg is equipped with a large number of convenience and assistance systems as standard. In addition, an extensive range of optional systems is available. These include remote-controlled parking operated by a smartphone app, trailer assist and night vision.
The updated Touareg is launched in five powertrain versions. In addition to a turbocharged petrol engine, there is a choice of two turbodiesel engines and two plug-in hybrids. All are paired as standard with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and 4Motion permanent all-wheel drive.
The range-topping Touareg R eHybrid combines a V6 petrol engine with an electric motor for a muscular system output of 340kW. Its strong performance is supplemented by sporty styling details such as blue painted brake calipers with silver R logo, blue interior accents and 20-inch alloy wheels.
In addition to the traditional R colour “Lapiz Blue Metallic”, a matt paint finish, the new “Silicon Gray Matt” can now also be ordered exclusively for the Touareg R eHybrid and the Touareg R-Line. In 2002, the Touareg was launched as the first SUV from Volkswagen and became the pioneer of a successful vehicle type that is today offered by VW in every segment. More than 1.13-million units have been sold globally.
The updated Touareg is expected in South Africa in the first half of 2024.
